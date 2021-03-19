comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display
Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a price tag of Rs 26,499 (6GB RAM model), for a price under Rs 30,000, it looks like a decent proposition, here's our initial impressions

Samsung showcased its latest mid-ranger Galaxy A52 at the global Galaxy Awesome event this week. While the previous iteration, the Galaxy A51, garnered one of the best-selling Android phone titles last year, Samsung seems to be trying to pitch the same strategy this time. Simply to say, the new Samsung Galaxy A52 now carries enhanced features ‘across the board,’ be it the camera, battery-package, or fast charging capability. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 India price announced: Specs, offers, availability

Thankfully, the new Galaxy A-series phone retains the much-needed 3.5mm audio jack. That said, the Galaxy A52 also flaunts a matte finish design with unique colour coating and a glossy rim.  I have been using the device for the past few days and here’s my initial impression. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Design

While the older sibling, i.e., the Galaxy A51 featured the so-called ‘glasstic’ design, the Galaxy A52 is now encased in a simple plastic body. The matte finish design and unique colour coating really give an aesthetic appeal. But unlike the predecessor that came with a sleek profile and tapered back, the Galaxy A52 features a flat body and is slightly thicker than the Galaxy A51. The phone is not prone to fingerprint magnets courtesy of the matte finish and is fairly light. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Key differences in price, specifications

Speaking of the camera layout, Samsung has tweaked the arrangement, on the new A-series phone with a rectangular camera module. On the right, you will find the power button and volume keys, while the 3.5mm audio jack, speakers, and USB-C port are placed at the bottom. The top houses the hybrid SIM slot. Ergonomics-wise the phone feels good, except for the volume rockers which are flanked slightly higher than the usual placement which makes it difficult to reach with one-handed usage.

Display

Although the Galaxy A52 gets a slightly tall-form factor, Samsung has not tweaked the screen size or the resolution on the new A-series smartphone. The phone features the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect. However, the phone now gets a 90Hz refresh rate panel instead of the 60Hz refresh screen embedded on the Galaxy A51.

From the front, both Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A52 look identical. The bezels surrounding the perimeters of the front-fascia are prominent and the punch-hole cutout at the centre just makes it a good combo of distraction especially while streaming content on the display. Putting the cavil aside, the Galaxy A52 offers a good display. As with any Samsung AMOLED panel, the colours are punchy and bright enough to read content under the harsh light.

Similar to the Galaxy A51, it gets an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The recognition rate is a bit slow and takes more than a second to register my fingerprint. However, you can use alternate tricks- PIN, pattern, or even facial recognition.

Processor, software

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A52 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset is paired with either 6GB RAM/128GB storage or 8GB RAM./128GB internal storage. Speaking of the performance, I didn’t feel any delay with multitasking, or while swiping around the interface. Even while playing Infinity Ops or Alto’s Odyssey for over 20 minutes, the phone didn’t stutter. However, the device is yet to undergo rigorous testing, hence I would like to hold my final verdict about the phone’s performance until I am done reviewing the unit.

Speaking of Galaxy A52’s interface, the UI is not as cluttered as it used to be. Although it includes bloatware, some of it can be removed while others stay intact. The UI allows you to change colour profile and tweak the white balance as well. Among other features, you get swipe gestures, pre-installed OTT apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video), Samsung’s proprietary apps, Bixby voice assistant, theme customisation, etc.

Camera

The Galaxy A52 now offers a better camera setup than the previous model. It features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, instead of a 48-megapixel camera. The rest of the configuration is, however, the same. Speaking of the camera performance, the Galaxy A52 shoots decent images under good lighting conditions. For the few hours that I tested the camera, it seems to capture decent photos with good colour reproduction. As for the front camera, it manages to produce photos with decent details, good dynamic range and colour.

Camera Samples

Samsung Galaxy A52 camera samples

Battery

The new Galaxy A-series model ships with a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery than its predecessor. The phone comes with a 25W fast charging capability. When I received the unit, it had 78 percent charge, and after three days of casual usage (that includes streaming content on Netflix, web browsing, texting on WhatsApp), the backup now stands at 9 percent. But again, I would reserve my verdict until the device is put to a thorough test.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Initial impressions

During the limited usage period, the Samsung Galaxy A52 seems to be nice. The phone offers a great screen with vibrant colour reproduction, decent camera setup, and battery backup. Moreover, the refreshing design with a unique colour coat is sure to turn heads especially the Samsung fans.  The 6GB RAM model comes for a price of Rs 26,499, while the high-end variant with 8GB of RAM will cost Rs 27,999. For a price under Rs 30,000, the Galaxy A52 looks like a decent proposition, but we would advise readers to hold up for our full review where we will put an extensive report on Galaxy A52’s performance, battery and camera (low light performance).

  • Published Date: March 19, 2021 4:37 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 India price announced: Specs, offers, availability

News

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 India price announced: Specs, offers, availability

