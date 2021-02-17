After releasing the Samsung Galaxy F62 earlier this week in India, the South Korean manufacturer is reportedly working on two new Galaxy A series smartphones including the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. According to the latest report coming from 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will launch in India by mid-March. The specific launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 first impressions: A flagship processor in a plastic body

Both these Samsung smartphones have been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the two upcoming Samsung smartphones so far. Also Read - Top 5 tablets for watching movies, playing games, entertainment, and more

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

Rumours and leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will come in 4G and 5G versions. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A52 is expected to include a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 90hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery, and 128GB storage. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, the phone will likely run on Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.0 custom skin on top. Another key highlight of the phone will be the 25W fast-charging support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at Rs 12,999 to take on Poco M3, Redmi Note 9

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to include a quad-camera system including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary lens, and a couple of 5-megapixel lenses. For selfies, the phone is said to pack a 32-megapixel shooter.

Rumours suggest that the 5G model of the Galaxy A52 will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

This one will be a slightly refined version of the Samsung Galaxy A52. A lot has been revealed about the smartphone till now. Rumours have revealed that the phone will pack a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. There will be a 5G model of the phone that will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, that can be further expanded via microSD card support.

In terms of cameras, the upcoming Samsung phone is expected to include a quad-camera setup at the back with a similar configuration as the Galaxy A52. Unlike the A52, this one will feature a big 5,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 price in India

As far as the leaks and rumours are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 could be priced between VND 9.3 million and 9.5 million (which is around Rs 30,000) for the 4G model. The 5G model is said to be priced at VND 11 million (which roughly translates to around Rs 35,000).

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be priced at €449 (which roughly comes around Rs 39,800) for the 4G and 128GB model. The top-end 256GB model is said to be priced around €509 (approx Rs 45,200).