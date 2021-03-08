Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to make its debut in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been leaked about the smartphone via image renders, support page listings, and numerous certification sites. The smartphone is said to launch in two variants including 4G and 5G, which will be powered by different SoCs. Also Read - Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 spotted on Samsung website, revealing official renders

The brand has not made details of its upcoming A-series smartphone official yet, neither has it confirmed a launch date. However, rumour mills have given out full specifications, features and even the price of the Galaxy A52. We take a look.

Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch soon; will be available in 4G and 5G variants

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in 4G and 5G models. According to reports, both variants will launch in India. The expected launch timeline is mid-March.

The primary difference between the two could be in the hardware department. While the Galaxy A52 4G could be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, the 5G variant could pack the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Key specifications of the two variants are expected to remain same, though we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

Samsung Galaxy A52 India pricing of 4G, 5G versions (Expected)

A listing on Jarir.com has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come at SAR 1,649, which is approximately Rs 32,100 on conversion for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The device is up for sale in the country.

A previous leak suggests that 4G model of the smartphone could be priced between VND 9.3 million and 9.5 million (around Rs 30,000). The 5G model is said to be priced at VND 11 million, which roughly translates to around Rs 35,000.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A52 could to be priced around Rs 30,000 for the 4G model and close to Rs 35,000 for the 5G model, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications and features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport an Infinity-O display with a hole-punch on the top centre of the screen. The smartphone will have a rectangular rear camera module on the top left of the back cover with camera lenses aligned vertically.

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A52 4G model will have a high refresh rate of 90Hz, while the 5G model will come with an even higher 120Hz refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be a dual SIM smartphone and run Android 11. A report suggests that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will get monthly security updates.

It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It is said to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is said to get a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. The front camera could be a 32-megapixels one. In terms of battery, the Galaxy A52 5G could be backed by a 4,500mAh one with 25W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A52 are expected to be 5G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Accelerometer, compass, gyro, proximity, and ambient light sensor could be on-board as well. Other features of the Galaxy A52 5G include IP67 rating for water resistance.