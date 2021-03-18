Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung just launched its new mid-range Galaxy A52 smartphone at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The new Galaxy A-series smartphone was launched at a global price of 349 euros (approx Rs 30,170) for the regular variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Key differences in price, specifications

While the previous iteration Galaxy A51 could grab attention for its design aesthetics and premium display, this time around Samsung has tried a new approach on the new Galaxy A52 likely to seize the best-seller title again. To put things in perspective, the new Galaxy A-series model flaunts a matte-finish and slightly tall form factor. The phone also features a higher refresh rate, a better camera sensor, and faster-charging capability. Here’s how the new Galaxy A52 differs from its older sibling Galaxy A51. To note, the comparison is strictly based on the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Top features, price and more you must know

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Design

As mentioned, the new Galaxy A52 now features a matte-finish design with a unique colour coating that looks visually appealing. Both the devices are built out of plastic, but unlike the glossy finish on the previous iteration that was prone to smudges, the matte finish is expected to attract fingerprints and grease. Another difference on the Galaxy A52 is that it gets a flat body instead of tapered edges and is slightly thick as compared to the Galaxy A51. The camera module also differs as the former now houses a rectangular-shaped module instead of a square one. The volume keys, power button, and even the hole-punch cutout placement are still the same, and thankfully, the Galaxy A52 retains the 3.5mm audio jack. Another notable aspect of the Galaxy A52 is that it now comes with IP67 rated water and dust resistance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 with 120Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Display

Although the Galaxy A52 has a slightly tall form factor, the screen size is similar to that of the Galaxy A51. However, Samsung has now embedded a high refresh rate display on the new Galaxy A-series phone. The Galaxy A52 now offers a 90Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz. To note, the 5G variant gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) Infinity O display.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Camera

Samsung has upgraded the camera setup on the Galaxy A52. The phone now equips a large 64-megapixel primary sensor instead of a 48-megapixel camera found on its predecessor. The primary sensor also comes with optical image stabilisation and a slightly wide f/1.8 aperture. While the South Korean tech giant slightly tweaked the primary sensor, it hasn’t replaced the rest of the camera arrangement. Even the front camera is still the same. However, the utilisation of OIS is still a fair trade.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Processor, software

Speaking of the Galaxy A52’s internal hardware, the company hasn’t exactly shared the mobile platform details except for the noble mention of an octa-core chipset. Reports predict that the global variant might equip a Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Indian variant could come with a custom Exynos 9825 SoC. The Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset. The memory configuration on both variants is the same.

As for the software, the Galaxy A52 runs the OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 right out of the box. As for the Galaxy A51 was launched with Android 10, however, Samsung recently released the Android 11 upgrade to the Galaxy A51 phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Battery

As for the backup, the Galaxy A52 now ships with a slightly bigger package and faster-charging capability as compared to the previous iteration. The former ships with a 4,500mAh battery and 25W fast charging support, while the latter came with a 4,000mAh battery and 15W fast wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Price

As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy A52 global variant with 4G support and 6GB RAM/128GB storage costs 349 euros (approx Rs 30,170), while the 8G RAM/256GB storage costs 409 euros (approx. Rs. 35,360). The 5G model carries a price tag of 429 euros (approx Rs. 37,080) for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and 489 euros (approx Rs 42,270) for the high-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage version. Samsung hasn’t shared the India prices for the device yet, however, reports, speculate that the Galaxy A52 Indian variant might fall under a near similar price range. To recall, Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 23,999.