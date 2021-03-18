comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?
News

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: The all-new Galaxy A52 boasts a higher-refresh-rate display, better camera setup, and bigger battery, but is it worth the upgrade, we find out in this comparison

SAmsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxxy A52

Samsung just launched its new mid-range Galaxy A52 smartphone at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The new Galaxy A-series smartphone was launched at a global price of 349 euros (approx Rs 30,170) for the regular variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Key differences in price, specifications

While the previous iteration Galaxy A51 could grab attention for its design aesthetics and premium display, this time around Samsung has tried a new approach on the new Galaxy A52 likely to seize the best-seller title again. To put things in perspective, the new Galaxy A-series model flaunts a matte-finish and slightly tall form factor. The phone also features a higher refresh rate, a better camera sensor, and faster-charging capability. Here’s how the new Galaxy A52 differs from its older sibling Galaxy A51. To note, the comparison is strictly based on the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Top features, price and more you must know

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Design

As mentioned, the new Galaxy A52 now features a matte-finish design with a unique colour coating that looks visually appealing. Both the devices are built out of plastic, but unlike the glossy finish on the previous iteration that was prone to smudges, the matte finish is expected to attract fingerprints and grease. Another difference on the Galaxy A52 is that it gets a flat body instead of tapered edges and is slightly thick as compared to the Galaxy A51. The camera module also differs as the former now houses a rectangular-shaped module instead of a square one. The volume keys, power button, and even the hole-punch cutout placement are still the same, and thankfully, the Galaxy A52 retains the 3.5mm audio jack. Another notable aspect of the Galaxy A52 is that it now comes with IP67 rated water and dust resistance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 with 120Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Display

Although the Galaxy A52 has a slightly tall form factor, the screen size is similar to that of the Galaxy A51. However, Samsung has now embedded a high refresh rate display on the new Galaxy A-series phone. The Galaxy A52 now offers a 90Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz. To note, the 5G variant gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) Infinity O display.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Camera

Samsung has upgraded the camera setup on the Galaxy A52. The phone now equips a large 64-megapixel primary sensor instead of a 48-megapixel camera found on its predecessor. The primary sensor also comes with optical image stabilisation and a slightly wide f/1.8 aperture. While the South Korean tech giant slightly tweaked the primary sensor, it hasn’t replaced the rest of the camera arrangement. Even the front camera is still the same. However, the utilisation of OIS is still a fair trade.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Processor, software

Speaking of the Galaxy A52’s internal hardware, the company hasn’t exactly shared the mobile platform details except for the noble mention of an octa-core chipset. Reports predict that the global variant might equip a Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Indian variant could come with a custom Exynos 9825 SoC. The Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset. The memory configuration on both variants is the same.

Samsung Galaxy A51

As for the software, the Galaxy A52 runs the OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 right out of the box. As for the Galaxy A51 was launched with Android 10, however, Samsung recently released the Android 11 upgrade to the Galaxy A51 phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Battery

As for the backup, the Galaxy A52 now ships with a slightly bigger package and faster-charging capability as compared to the previous iteration. The former ships with a 4,500mAh battery and 25W fast charging support, while the latter came with a 4,000mAh battery and 15W fast wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Price

As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy A52 global variant with 4G support and 6GB RAM/128GB storage costs 349 euros (approx Rs 30,170), while the 8G RAM/256GB storage costs 409 euros (approx. Rs. 35,360). The 5G model carries a price tag of 429 euros (approx Rs. 37,080) for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and 489 euros (approx Rs 42,270) for the high-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage version. Samsung hasn’t shared the India prices for the device yet, however, reports, speculate that the Galaxy A52 Indian variant might fall under a near similar price range. To recall, Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 23,999.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2021 7:04 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

5

25250

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611 SoC
Quad - 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR upate: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR upate: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more
Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Features

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

How to create customised WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS

How To

How to create customised WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade? We find out

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A52 with 120Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, 5G support announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 with 120Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, 5G support announced
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 price, key specs revealed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 price, key specs revealed
Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Features

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Mix फोल्डेबल फोन की तस्वीरें लीक, Samsung Galaxy Fold से होगी टक्कर

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी शानदार स्क्रीन

Itel ने भारत में लॉन्च किए चार Smart TV, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे Dolby Audio समेत जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE कब होगा लॉन्च? लीक हुई जानकारी

PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 Update को ऐसे करें डाउनलोड, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19
Gaming
Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19
Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

News

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI
JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

News

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download
Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants
iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

News

iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

new arrivals in india

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers