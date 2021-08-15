comscore Samsung Galaxy A52s launch in India soon: Check top specs, expected price, design and more
Samsung Galaxy A52s launch in India soon: Check top specs, expected price, design and more

Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to launch in India in the next few weeks or so. Ahead of official release, here’s a quick look at the top specs, expected price and more we know about the Galaxy A52s so far.

Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to launch in India very soon. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, but rumours and leak suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s will launch in India as well as in the global market in the next few weeks. Also Read - Phones with a headphone jack? They still exist: 5 best phones that bring 3.5mm headphone in the wireless world

Ahead of the official release, rumours and leaks have revealed a lot about the Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone. Let’s take a quick look at the top specifications, expected price in India, release timeline and other details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s is launching soon, leaked specs sheet shows exciting details

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India (expected)

Ahead of the official launch event, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone. The Samsung smartphone is expected to launch in only one variant in the European market. This model of the smartphone is tipped to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Other markets including India are expected to get two versions of the Samsung Galaxy A52s – 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As per rumours and leaks, the Samsung phone will start at EUR 449, which roughly translates to around Rs 39,100.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is tipped to come in four colour options including Black, Blue, Green, and Purple.

Image Credit: Twitter/Ishaan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch date (expected)

Samsung has not revealed the launch date of the Galaxy A52s yet. Rumours and leaks hint that the Samsung Galaxy A52s will launch in the next few weeks. In fact, some reports suggest that the Samsung smartphone could launch by later this month. We must wait for the South Korean smartphone to officially reveal the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A52s in the next few days to come.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications (expected)

Rumours and leaks have revealed all the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52s already. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed the smartphone yet. But considering the rumours circulating on the internet, we expect the smartphone manufacturer to reveal details about the upcoming Galaxy A52s in the upcoming days to come. Let’s check out the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52s here.

–Samsung Galaxy A52s is tipped to come packed with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

–The Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is tipped to offer support for expandable storage via microSD card support.

–On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

–On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to include a quad rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

–On the front, the Galaxy A52s smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

–The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging out-of-the-box.

–Some of the other features of the upcoming Samsung phone are said to be: USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, NFC support and IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

