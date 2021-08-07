Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to debut soon. The new Galaxy A-series smartphone has been making rounds on the internet over the past few days either in benchmarking platforms or certification sites. The Galaxy A52s is tipped to get a significant upgrade over its older sibling Galaxy A52. The phone is said to ship with Snapdragon 778G mobile platform and offer a quad-camera array. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week: Check the date

Samsung Galaxy A52s price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52s is rumoured to cost €450 (which translates to roughly Rs 39,500) for the 128GB storage model. Reports suggest that there could be another storage variant of the new Galaxy A-series phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch tipped: Launch date, expected specs and price, more

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications, features (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy A52s reportedly appeared on Geekbench a few days ago. The listing revealed the phone to equip a more powerful chipset Snapdragon 778G than the one on Galaxy 52. The chipset pairs with Adreno 642L GPU which means the device will get a significant boost in performance. But besides the upgrade in the hardware, the rest of the aspects of the Galaxy A52s are said to remain the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 gets cheaper by Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

As per a GalaxyClub report, the Galaxy A52s will retain the same camera setup as the Galaxy A52. The Galaxy A52 include a quad-camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. While the device was speculated to get a telephoto lens like the one in Galaxy A72, the report refutes the speculation. Even the front camera resolution is said to be similar to the regular variant.

As for the display, leaks in the past revealed the Galaxy A52s to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a high refresh rate. The device could offer 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage with expandable storage support via a microSD card. The phone could borrow similar design aesthetics from the original model with a matte finish and unique colour coats (Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint) at the back and a punch-hole cutout display upfront. The Galaxy A52s is expected to get stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and IP68-rated water and dust resistance. The phone will likely run OneUI based Android 11 OS.

As for the connectivity suite, Galaxy A52s will likely include-5G, a dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi a/g/b/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It could have a backup of 4,500mAh and support 25W charging.

The Galaxy A52s purportedly received FCC certification and appeared in the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) listing which indicates that the phone might debut in the country soon.