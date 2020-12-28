comscore Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Launch date, specs and price | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Launch date, specs, price and more

Features

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G could launch sooner than expected. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will launch in early 2021. No date has been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G render

Source: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G could launch sooner than expected, rumours suggest. Over the past few months, we have come across several rumours and leaks about the Samsung smartphone. Recently, the device was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The benchmark listing revealed almost all the key details of the smartphone. Today, let’s take a look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G so far. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus mega leak: Is there any need to watch the Samsung event now?

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G, so you should take the details revealed by rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt. Here’s what we know about the device so far. Take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G specifications (expected)

Rumours and leaks have previously revealed that the Galaxy A72 will come in two variants, one with 4G while the second model will be a 5G device. The 4G variant should boast of a model number SM-A725F while the 5G model should have SM-A726B as the model number. Also Read - Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G: Is it the new Samsung Exynos 9611?

The Geekbench listing revealed many fresh details about the Galaxy A72 4G model. As per the benchmark listing, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. It should come paired with 8GB RAM. We believe there will be other variants as well but we don’t have any details about the same as of yet.

The benchmark listing also revealed that the Samsung smartphone will pack a massive 6.7-inch screen with a punch hole on it to equip the selfie camera. The smartphone is tipped to include four cameras at the back. The listing didn’t reveal any details related to the camera setup and even the battery. On the software front, the Galaxy A72 4G model will run Google’s latest Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G price (expected)

Rumours have also revealed the pricing of the Galaxy A72 5G. You must take this information with a pinch of salt as Samsung is yet to provide official details about the same.

As per rumours, the 5G model of the smartphone will be priced between €550 – 600 while the 4G variant could cost between €450-500. The device is expected to come in four colour options including Black, Blue, White, and Violet.

When is the launch?

Some reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A72 models, both 4G as well as 5G versions, will launch in the early 2021. The launch date is yet to be revealed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2020 8:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2020 10:01 AM IST

