comscore Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Price in India, specifications comparison
News

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Price in India, specs comparison

Features

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: We take a look at the key differences between the three budget smartphones.

samsung-f12vspoco-m3-vsredminote-10-1200

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12 has been launched in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The smartphone is the latest in the company’s Galaxy F-series after the Galaxy F62 that made its debut in India earlier this year. Also Read - Mi Band 6 new update brings this unique feature for users

Samsung Galaxy F12 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup as its key specifications. With the Rs 10,999 price tag, it will compete with the likes on Redmi Note 10 and Poco M3. We take a look at the differences in specifications and price between the Samsung Galaxy F12, Redmi Note 10, and Poco M3: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64B storage variant. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. The price for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is Rs 11,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s India launch today at 12 PM: Specifications, expected price

Samsung Galaxy F12 sale starts from April 12 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Samsung Shop online as well as select retail stores. Launch offers include Rs 1,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. It can be bought in Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black colour options.

Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, respectively. The colour options available are Aqua Green, Forst White, and Shadow Black. The next sale for Redmi Note 10 will be held on April 6 at 12 PM on Amazon and Mi.com.

Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It also comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 11,999. It can be bought via Flipkart in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Display and OS

Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs the company’s OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11 OS.

Redmi Note 10 gets a slightly smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In terms of OS, it runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 10

Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The smartphone runs Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy F12 sports four cameras at the back including a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is an 8-megapixel one.

Redmi Note 10 also gets a similar camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It supports a host of features like Portrait mode, Night mode, Time burst, and more. When it comes to front camera, there’s a 13-megapixel one.

Poco M3

Poco M3 has a triple rear camera setup and not a quad camera setup like on the Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy F12. It gets a 48-megapixel main sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors for Macro and depth photos. The front camera is 8-megapixel.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Processor and battery

Samsung Galaxy F12 is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. This is a dual SIM phone. In terms of battery, the Galaxy F12 is backed by a 6,000mAh one with a 15W Adaptive fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Redmi Note 10 packs a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor with Adreno 612 GPU for graphics performance. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 Flash storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger, which is included in the box. It offers support for triple slot tray for two nanoSIM cards and a microSD card.

Poco M3 is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Redmi Note 10, and Poco M3 sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock options for security.

Published Date: April 5, 2021 3:59 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 5, 2021 3:59 PM IST

