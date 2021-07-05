Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Samsung is all set to launch a budget smartphone in India tomorrow, i.e on July 6 in the country. Last week, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced to launch the Galaxy F22 smartphone in India. Also Read - Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, and more

The upcoming Samsung phone is likely to be priced under the price tag of Rs 15,000, which means it will go against the likes of phones such as the Realme 8 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Poco M3 Pro, among others. Tough competition for the yet to launch Galaxy F22. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed several details about the Galaxy F22 smartphone. The phone has been listed on Flipkart website under the upcoming launches category along with Oppo Reno 6 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

The Flipkart listing has revealed almost everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone, let’s take a look at all the key specs that the phone will offer to consumers.

Samsung Galaxy F22 top specs

-According to Flipkart website, the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone will come packed with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate.

-The phone will include an Infinity-O display that includes the front camera sensor.

-The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Heli G80 SoC paired with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will include expandable storage support.

– The phone is said to run on Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin on top.

– The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 has been confirmed to offer a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

– On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes packed with a quad rear camera setup which includes a primary 48-megapixel image sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to start under the price of Rs 15,000. With the upcoming Samsung phone, the company aims to take on the likes of phones such as the Realme 8 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M32 and more.