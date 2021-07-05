comscore Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more
  • Home
  • Features
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more
News

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Features

Samsung Galaxy F22 is likely to be priced under the price tag of Rs 15,000 that means it will go against the likes of phones such as the Realme 8 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Poco M3 Pro, among others.

Samsung-Galaxy-F22

Samsung is all set to launch a budget smartphone in India tomorrow, i.e on July 6 in the country. Last week, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced to launch the Galaxy F22 smartphone in India. Also Read - Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, and more

The upcoming Samsung phone is likely to be priced under the price tag of Rs 15,000, which means it will go against the likes of phones such as the Realme 8 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Poco M3 Pro, among others. Tough competition for the yet to launch Galaxy F22. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed several details about the Galaxy F22 smartphone. The phone has been listed on Flipkart website under the upcoming launches category along with Oppo Reno 6 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

The Flipkart listing has revealed almost everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone, let’s take a look at all the key specs that the phone will offer to consumers.

Samsung Galaxy F22 top specs

-According to Flipkart website, the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone will come packed with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate.

-The phone will include an Infinity-O display that includes the front camera sensor.

-The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Heli G80 SoC paired with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will include expandable storage support.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

– The phone is said to run on Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin on top.

– The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 has been confirmed to offer a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

– On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes packed with a quad rear camera setup which includes a primary 48-megapixel image sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to start under the price of Rs 15,000. With the upcoming Samsung phone, the company aims to take on the likes of phones such as the Realme 8 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M32 and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2021 1:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected

OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Features

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

Features

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a launch date in India, some features revealed too

News

Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a launch date in India, some features revealed too

हिंदी समाचार

Dizo Star 300 और Dizo Star 500 फोन हुए लॉन्च, 2000 रुपये से कम है कीमत

PUBG के नए टीजर में नजर आए मंदिर और जेल, मिलेगा self-revive फीचर

Redmi Note 10 Pro की कीमत में एक बार फिर हुआ इजाफा, जानिये नए दाम

Free Fire Redeem Codes For 5th July: फ्री मिलेगा Custom Room Cards, जानिए क्या है कोड

ZTE ला सकता है 20GB RAM वाला फोन, कंपनी अडंर-डिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा वाले हैंडसेट पर भी कर रही काम

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

News

OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?
Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date

Mobiles

Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

News

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now
Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

News

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers