Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launching next week: Confirmed specs, expected price in India, and more

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is set to launch in India soon. A dedicated Flipkart page has been created for the upcoming smartphone, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will launch in India next week. The date shown on the e-commerce platform is September 29. This was first reported by tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter handle earlier today. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: Good one, only for Samsung users

Besides the launch date, the Flipkart teaser also reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone. The dedicated page suggests that the smartphone will come packed with 12 5G bands support, a 5000mAh battery, 90hz screen refresh rate, Full HD+ Infinity V display, and 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup with support for night mode. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F42 Indian launch date could be Sep 29, hints Flipkart teaser

Samsung Galaxy F42 succeeds Galaxy F41

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy F42 will be a rebranded version of the recently launched Galaxy Wide5. The upcoming Samsung smartphone will succeed the Galaxy F41, which was announced earlier this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launching in India on September 28, release on Amazon website

The Galaxy F41 comes packed with a 6.4-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a massive 6000mAh battery with fast charging support, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, microSD card support, among others.

Samsung Galaxy F42: Confirmed specs

Flipkart has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung device. Let’s take a look at what has been confirmed so far.

–The smartphone will comes packed with a 5000mAh battery packed with support for fast charging in the box.

–The Samsung Galaxy F42 will include a triple rear camera system with 64-megapixel being the primary sensor, like the predecessor. The phone will include a dedicated night mode as well.

–The Samsung device will come with support for 12 bands. Interestingly, this is the first 5G smartphone from the coming under F series.

–Similar to the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone will include a Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90hz.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G release date

The Flipkart listing also suggests that the phone will be available for purchase on the platform once officially released. The sale date has not been revealed yet, but rumours and leaks suggest that the phone will be available starting the first half of October. It is likely that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will kick off on October 7 and go on till October 12. During the promotional sale, many phones from across several brands will be available with massive discount offers. Some of the deals have already been revealed, head to the Flipkart website to check them.

Samsung Galaxy F42 price in India (expected)

The Galaxy F42 5G smartphone is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy F41 currently starts at a price of Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage version. The phone comes in two RAM and storage variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The exact pricing of the Galaxy F42 is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy F42 expected specifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 is said to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Galaxy Wide5. This suggests that the design, as well as the specifications of the two phones, will be quite similar.

The Galaxy Wide5 comes packed with a 6.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Some of the other specifications of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, 64-megapixel primary lens + 5-megapixel wide angle + 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back, an 8-megapixel front shooter, and more.