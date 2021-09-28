Samsung just launched the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India today. The smartphone comes at a price starting at Rs 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Following the Galaxy M52, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under the Galaxy F series. It is the Galaxy F42. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with price starting at Rs 29,999: Check specs, sale date

The Samsung Galaxy F42 is all set to launch in India on September 29. Flipkart has been teasing the smartphone for a long time, which hints that the Galaxy F42 will be available on the e-commerce platform once released. The sale date or availability of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch on Amazon today: Check expected specs, price in India

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed some of the key features of the upcoming Galaxy F42. Let’s take a look at everything that has been confirmed about the Samsung smartphone so far, the expected price in India, and all other details. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

Samsung Galaxy F42 specifications

A lot has already been confirmed about the Samsung Galaxy F42 already. The company has revealed that the smartphone will come packed with quad rear camera system with 64-megapixel primary lens. Samsung has also confirmed to include a FHD+ 90hz display, 5G 12 bands support, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support in the box.

As per reports circulating on the internet, the 12 5G bands include — N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3), N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), and N78 (3500).

The design of the Samsung Galaxy F42 has also been revealed. On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a square-shaped quad rear camera system. On the front, the device includes an Infinity V-shaped notch that packs a single selfie shooter and speaker grill on top. The bezels on the sides are also quite slim. The smartphone is teased to come in two colour options – blue and black. There can other colours available as well.

Leaked specifications

Ahead of the official released, the specifications sheet of the Galaxy F42 leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone will come packed with a full HD+ Infinity V display, 90hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to come packed with a dedicated Night mode, a side mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and more.

Price in India

As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 will launch at a price starting at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is said to launch at a price of Rs 22,999. The report reveals that these are offline prices of the smartphone and that the online prices may be lower.