comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 launch, confirmed specs, Flipkart sale, India price to be around Rs 25,000
News

Samsung Galaxy F62 confirmed specs, expected price in India and other details

Features

Samsung Galaxy F62 is all set to launch in India on February 15 on Flipkart.com. Some of the key specs of the phone include: 7000mAh battery, sAMOLED display, and more.

Samsung-Galaxy-F62

Samsung is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The South Korean smartphone has been launching a slew of products in India starting this year. Starting from Galaxy M02s to flagship Galaxy S21 series and more. The next product that the company is gearing up to bring to the country is dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F62. With this upcoming smartphone, Samsung will aim to take on the likes of smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, the OnePlus Nord, the Vivo V19, among others. The smartphone is all set to launch in India on Monday, February 15. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

How to watch Samsung Galaxy F62 launch event

Samsung has partnered with Flipkart.com to launch the upcoming Galaxy F62 smartphone in India. You will be able to watch the livestream of the event on the e-commerce website. It will be streamed live starting 12 PM. Also Read - Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, and more

Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has revealed some of the key specifications of the Galaxy F62 set to launch next week. Flipkart listing has confirmed that the Samsung phone will be powered by a flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC that also powers the Samsung Galaxy Note10+, launched last year in India. One of the key highlights of the Samsung smartphone will be the battery setup. The smartphone will be backed by a 7000mAh battery and also fast charging support out-of-the-box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

The Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the Galaxy F62 will come packed with a Super AMOLED screen and support a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The phone will pack a quad rear camera system and a single punch hole selfie camera on the front. The smartphone will feature a gradient finish design, Flipkart listing revealed. The listing shows the smartphone in greenish colour, we expect there could be more colour options available as well.

Rumours have revealed that the Samsung smartphone will come packed with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display, at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. It is expected to run on Android 11 with OneUI 3.0 custom skip on top.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India

Samsung is yet to confirm the price of the Galaxy F62 in India. Rumours reveal that the smartphone will start at a price of Rs 25,000 for the base model. As noted earlier, the phone is expected to come with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company hasn’t revealed details of all variants as of yet.

Samsung Galaxy F62 availability details

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart.com and of course Samsung online story once it goes official in India on Monday. February 15.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2021 12:00 PM IST

