Samsung’s latest budget smartphone Galaxy M12 is all set to go on sale in India today fir the first ever time but there’s a catch. The smartphone will be available for only Prime members during today’s sale, while everyone else will be able to get their hands on the device tomorrow, on March 18. The phone will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com. Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

The question that arises here is, should you get the Samsung Galaxy M12 at the aggressive price of Rs 10,999? We will answer that here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 first look: A closer look at the Poco M3 competitor

The price range that Samsung is playing in is risky as there are several contenders available in the segment. Some of the options are the Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3, among others. Despite the competitors being so strong, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer doesn’t fear and takes a risk with the Galaxy M12 that packs several powerful features. Some of these features include a massive 6000mAh battery, fast charging support in the box, quad rear cameras, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 in the works, camera specs and launch month revealed

We have the Samsung phone in the house for review, which will be published later next week, but what we can share right now is our initial impressions.

Samsung Galaxy M12 initial thoughts

– The Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a good build quality despite offering a polycarbonate back, which is great. The frames are also made of plastic and feel cheap.

– The smartphone feels heavy in the hands and that’s possibly due to the massive 6000mAh battery that it packs. The phone is also not evenly balanced, which I feel Samsung would have taken it slightly seriously. It’s also difficult to use the Galaxy M12 in one hand, unlike the competitors such as the Redmi Note 10 and the Poco M3.

– The Galaxy M12 sports a clean design, which is rare to find in this price range. The quad cameras are placed inside a square module at the extreme left of the rear panel. The fingerprint sensor shifts to the side and is easily reachable. The sensor also unlocks the phone quickly.

– As far as the screen is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-O display that offers 90Hz screen-refresh rate, which is great given its competitors still stick to standard 60hz refresh rate. In real life, the LCD panel looks dull and offers just a decent viewing experience, not great.

– We are yet to extensively test the phone to understand how it performs through the day. On paper, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

– With the few shots we have clicked with the Samsung phone, we can say that the phone gets details just about right, which is great for the price it comes for. It packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with 5-megapixel depth sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone offers an 8-megapixel front camera.

– Battery is one of the best bits of the Samsung Galaxy M12. It packs a 6000mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging support in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India, launch offers

The base model of the Samsung smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 10,999. The top-end model packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 13,499.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung together with Amazon is offering Rs 1,000 flat off which brings down the price to Rs 9,999 for the base mode. The price of the top-end model of the M12 drops to Rs 12,499 after applying Rs 1,000 off.