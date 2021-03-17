comscore Samsung Galaxy M12 first impressions, sale today on Amazon: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Amazon Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?
News

Samsung Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Amazon Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Features

The Galaxy M12 goes on sale in India on Amazon India today but only Prime members. Check out if it is worth getting the budget phone or not?

Samsung Galaxy M12 first impressions

Samsung’s latest budget smartphone Galaxy M12 is all set to go on sale in India today fir the first ever time but there’s a catch. The smartphone will be available for only Prime members during today’s sale, while everyone else will be able to get their hands on the device tomorrow, on March 18. The phone will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com. Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

The question that arises here is, should you get the Samsung Galaxy M12 at the aggressive price of Rs 10,999? We will answer that here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 first look: A closer look at the Poco M3 competitor

The price range that Samsung is playing in is risky as there are several contenders available in the segment. Some of the options are the Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3, among others. Despite the competitors being so strong, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer doesn’t fear and takes a risk with the Galaxy M12 that packs several powerful features. Some of these features include a massive 6000mAh battery, fast charging support in the box, quad rear cameras, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 in the works, camera specs and launch month revealed

Samsung Galaxy M12 first impressions

We have the Samsung phone in the house for review, which will be published later next week, but what we can share right now is our initial impressions.

Samsung Galaxy M12 initial thoughts

– The Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a good build quality despite offering a polycarbonate back, which is great. The frames are also made of plastic and feel cheap.

– The smartphone feels heavy in the hands and that’s possibly due to the massive 6000mAh battery that it packs. The phone is also not evenly balanced, which I feel Samsung would have taken it slightly seriously. It’s also difficult to use the Galaxy M12 in one hand, unlike the competitors such as the Redmi Note 10 and the Poco M3.

– The Galaxy M12 sports a clean design, which is rare to find in this price range. The quad cameras are placed inside a square module at the extreme left of the rear panel. The fingerprint sensor shifts to the side and is easily reachable. The sensor also unlocks the phone quickly.

Samsung Galaxy M12 first impressions

– As far as the screen is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-O display that offers 90Hz screen-refresh rate, which is great given its competitors still stick to standard 60hz refresh rate. In real life, the LCD panel looks dull and offers just a decent viewing experience, not great.

– We are yet to extensively test the phone to understand how it performs through the day. On paper, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

– With the few shots we have clicked with the Samsung phone, we can say that the phone gets details just about right, which is great for the price it comes for. It packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with 5-megapixel depth sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone offers an 8-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M12 first impressions

– Battery is one of the best bits of the Samsung Galaxy M12. It packs a 6000mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging support in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India, launch offers

The base model of the Samsung smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 10,999. The top-end model packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 13,499.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung together with Amazon is offering Rs 1,000 flat off which brings down the price to Rs 9,999 for the base mode. The price of the top-end model of the M12 drops to Rs 12,499 after applying Rs 1,000 off.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12

10999

Android-based One UI Core OS
Samsung Exynos 850 SoC
48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?
Features
Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?
Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart

News

Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart

OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

News

OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed

Wearables

Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed

Redmi TV set to launch in India today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Smart TVs

Redmi TV set to launch in India today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart

OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed

Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why

Realme GT caught manipulating AnTuTu score, banned for three months

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade? We find out

Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Features

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?
Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed

Wearables

Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro नाम से भारत में आ सकता है Redmi K40 Pro+, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy A52 और Galaxy A72 आज Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल

Samsung Galaxy Note Series इस साल नहीं होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कंपनी का प्लान

Moto G100 की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, 5000mAh के साथ मिल सकते हैं 6 कैमरे

Poco X3 Pro की कीमत हुई लीक, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ मिल सकता है 8GB RAM

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart
News
Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart
OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

News

OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more
Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed

Wearables

Apple topped the wearables market in 2020, Xiaomi followed
Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why

Apps

Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why
Realme GT caught manipulating AnTuTu score, banned for three months

Mobiles

Realme GT caught manipulating AnTuTu score, banned for three months

new arrivals in india

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers