Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Which is better under Rs 12,000?

The under Rs 12,000 smartphone segment is getting over crowded with every passing week. Last month Poco launched the Poco M3 in India following which Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 10 and now Samsung announced the budget Galaxy M12. All three smartphones compete against one another and today we will compare them and find out how they stand on the basis specs sheet.

In terms of pricing, the Poco M3 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model while the Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy M12 are Rs 1,000 cheaper at Rs 10,999. As part of the launch offer, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has partnered with ICICI bank to offer a Rs 1,000 flat discount to consumers. After the discount offer, the Samsung smartphone can be grabbed at Rs 9,999.

Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Moto G30, Oppo F19 Pro: Phones launched in India in March 2021

To make it easy for consumers to decide which one suits them the best, we compare the Samsung Galaxy M12, the Redmi Note 10 and the Poco M3 today. These phones are compared on the basis of specs sheet.

Display

As far as display is concerned, the Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. In comparison, Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-O display that offers 90Hz screen-refresh rate, which is great given its competitors still stick to standard 60hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 offers a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that offers 2400x1080p resolution.

Hardware

In terms of processing power, the Poco M3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M12, in comparison, is powered by its own Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Camera

On the optics front, the Poco phone includes a triple camera rear setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel image sensor.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy M12 comes packed with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with 5-megapixel depth sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone offers an 8-megapixel front camera.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 offers a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 sensor coupled with 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 10 sports a 13-megapixel front shooter.

Battery

Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy M12 come packed with a 6000mAh battery paired with 18W and 15W fast charging support in the box. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, features features a 5000mAh battery coupled with a 33W fast charger in the box.

Price in India

In India, the Poco M3 comes in two variants including the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at Rs 10,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 11,999.

On the other hand, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the phone packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 13,499.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 10 base mode with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 11,999. The top-end model of the phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model at a price of Rs 13,999.