comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which one offers better value under Rs 15,000?
Samsung launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the Galaxy M21 2021, which goes against the likes of Redmi Note 10. We compare the two under Rs 15,000 budget phones. Take a look.

Galaxy-M21-2021-Edition (1)

Samsung launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the Galaxy M21 2021. The smartphone goes against the likes of phones such as the Redmi Note 10, the Realme Narzo 20, among others. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition succeeds the original Galaxy M21 launched in India last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

The phone has been launched at a price of Rs 12,499. In comparison, the competitor Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 12,999. Some of the key specifications of the new Samsung budget phone include a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, triple rear camera setup, sMOLED display, and more. The Redmi Note 10 key highlights include Super AMOLED display, 33W fast charging support, dual stereo speaker and more. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

Today, let’s compared the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget smartphone and the Redmi Note 10, which Xiaomi released in India earlier this year alongside its Pro brothers – the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 launched in India: Check specs, price, sale date and more

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes in two variants including the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 12,499 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 14,499. Both these models come in two vibrant colours – Artic Blue and Charcoal Black and will go on sale starting July 21 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

samsung galaxy m21 (1)

The Redmi Note 10 also comes in two RAM and storage variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 12,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at Rs 14,999. The Redmi budget phone comes in three colours including Aqua green, frost white and shadow black.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

Samsung Galaxy M21 comes packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U Display with standard 60hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, includes a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400x1080pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Hardware

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Camera

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 comes packed with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, includes a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 includes a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging support. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 includes a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support in the box.

 

  • Published Date: July 21, 2021 9:24 PM IST

