comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: What has changed, which is better?
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: What has changed, which is better?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G or Galaxy M32 4G? Find out which is better for you. We compare Galaxy M32 5G and 4G variants in terms of specifications, price, design, and more.

samsung galaxy m32 5g

Samsung launched the Galaxy M32 5G in India on August 25 at a price starting of Rs 20,999 for the base version with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. This is the 5G version of the existing Galaxy M32 smartphone, which launched in India just a few months ago. The 4G version of the Galaxy M32 comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21 reportedly burns into flames in an Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle

The Galaxy M32 5G is an upgraded version of the 4G version in terms of design and hardware while in other departments it seems like a downgrade. The Galaxy M32 5G offers a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system while the 4G version comes packed with a 64-megaixel quad rear camera system. The 5G version is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which is smaller than the 6000mAh battery capacity of the Galaxy M32 4G version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in pictures: Big battery, refreshing design

Let’s take a quick look at how the Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M32 4G compare with one another and which should be your choice. Also Read - 5 best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro, more

Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M32 5G price Rs 18,999, Galaxy M32 design, Galaxy M32 5G alternatives, Galaxy M32 5G Amazon, Samsung 5G phones under 20000, Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been launched in India in two variants. The base model of the smartphone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 20,999. The top-end model of the phone comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128G of internal storage at a price of Rs 22,999. As a part of the introductory offer, the 6GB RAM model can be grabbed at Rs 18,999 while the 8GB RAM version comes at a lower price of Rs 20,999. The Rs 2,000 discount is applicable only for ICICI credit card users.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone comes packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 16,999.

Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M32 5G price Rs 18,999, Galaxy M32 design, Galaxy M32 5G alternatives, Galaxy M32 5G Amazon, Samsung 5G phones under 20000, Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: Display

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-V display with screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate unlike the 4G version that offers 90hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy M32 includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that consists of a single selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: Processor, RAM and storage

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The storage is further expandable by up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot. The phone comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage  and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G edition comes packed with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There’s an expandable storage support as well.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: Battery

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G version packs a smaller battery unit when compared to the 4G model. The Galaxy M32 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support. In comparison, the Galaxy M32 comes packed with a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: Which is better

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M32 are good in their own way. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G offers some upgrades over the 4G version but there some downgrades too. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is an upgraded version over the 4G model in terms of performance as well as design. However, the smartphone downgrades on the camera and battery front.

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is a good option to consider if you are looking for a phone under Rs 15,000 in India. While if your budget is slightly on the higher side, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G makes sense under Rs 25,000. As a part of the introductory offer, ICICI credit card users can get the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G for a much cheaper price tag.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2021 4:20 PM IST

