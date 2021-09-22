comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which is a better deal under Rs 20,000?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which is a better deal under Rs 20,000?
News

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which is a better deal under Rs 20,000?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which mid-ranger would be an ideal pick under Rs 20000? Here's a comparison based on design, display, specs, price in India.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro (1)

Samsung Galaxy M32, the latest 5G mid-ranger from Samsung was launched in India in late August. The Galaxy M-series 5G phone arrived in the Indian market for a price under Rs 25,000. While the phone offers decent features for the price, there are a few competitors that carry better specs and cost a little less than the South Korean tech giant’s mid-tier smartphone. Also Read - Top 5 phones with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

In this article, we have made a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with one of Xiaomi’s popular phones, the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The comparison is based on the preliminary specs sheet, and price in India. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 25,000 you can consider in September 2021

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB/128GB storage version comes at a cost of Rs 22,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, when and where to buy

As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi’s sub-brand brought the mid-ranger to the Indian market for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB version costs Rs 17,999 (following the price hike). Meanwhile, the high-end model with 8GB/128GB storage costs Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Specifications comparison

The new Galaxy M32 5G borrows design-cue from Samsung’s Galaxy A-lineup. The silky-finish like back cover, and glossy rim, are identical to the Galaxy A52. The only difference is the absence of the camera island. The phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the power key.

As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it features a slightly elongated body (the so-called Evol design) with a rectangular camera island at the top left corner. Similar to the Samsung phone, it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Coming to the core specs, the Galaxy M32 5G 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage is further expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For shooting photos, the phone offers a quad-camera array housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For video calls, there is a 13-megapixel sensor placed at the centered notch. The highlight of the Galaxy M-series phone is its huge 5,000mAh battery. The phone gets the in-house OneUI 3.0 based Android 11 OS.

Speaking of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the phone gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The panel has HDR10 support, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 732G chipset which is fabricated on an 8nm process and paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the phone offers a 64-megapixel primary camera which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with 2X zoom, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera resting at the centered punch-hole cutout. Backed by a 5,020mAh battery, the phone has support for 33W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one to buy?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a clear-cut winner in almost all the segments. Although Samsung is pioneer when it comes to delivering crisp, vibrant displays, Redmi Note 10 Pro’s high refresh rate takes that extra point with smooth animation scrolling. The display is slightly bigger than the one on the Galaxy M-series phone and is ideal for playing games.

The Redmi phone takes an edge in camera and battery segment as well. The only ingredient missing is the 5G support. But for a price under Rs 20,000, the phone offers a good overall package. In case you want a 5G-enabled there are better options available, and if you can compromise with that, then Redmi Note 10 Pro could be a good pick in the mid-budget.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 22, 2021 5:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20999

Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 720
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one is a better deal?
Features
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one is a better deal?
Google Pay Gully Cricket offer lets you win Rs 500 every week: Here s how to avail the offer

Deals

Google Pay Gully Cricket offer lets you win Rs 500 every week: Here s how to avail the offer

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

How To

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch date teased on Flipkart

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch date teased on Flipkart

Fossil introduces new Gen 6 smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Wearables

Fossil introduces new Gen 6 smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon quiz answers for today, September 22: Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Netflix is offering free mobile subscription in this country

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch set to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

ZEEL Board principally approves merger between Zee Entertainment & Sony Pictures Networks India

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one is a better deal?

Microsoft Surface event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which budget phone makes for a better deal?

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one is a better deal?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one is a better deal?
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today for the first time

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today for the first time
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: What has changed, which is better?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy M32 4G: What has changed, which is better?
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook अकाउंट से कई डिवाइस पर है लॉग इन तो एक-साथ करें लॉग आउट, जानें कैसे

Free Fire Redeem Code 22 September: ऐसे मिल सकता है Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Apple ने रोल आउट किया iOS 15 अपडेट, भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए जोड़े गए ये 5 नए फीचर्स

120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme GT Neo 2

IPL 2021 देखने के लिए तीन सबसे सस्ते प्लान्स, मुफ्त मिलेगा डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It
Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

News

Amazon quiz answers for today, September 22: Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance
News
Amazon quiz answers for today, September 22: Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance
Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999
Netflix is offering free mobile subscription in this country

Entertainment

Netflix is offering free mobile subscription in this country
Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch set to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

News

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch set to launch in India today: How to watch livestream
ZEEL Board principally approves merger between Zee Entertainment & Sony Pictures Networks India

News

ZEEL Board principally approves merger between Zee Entertainment & Sony Pictures Networks India

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers