Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which is a better deal under Rs 20,000?

Samsung Galaxy M32, the latest 5G mid-ranger from Samsung was launched in India in late August. The Galaxy M-series 5G phone arrived in the Indian market for a price under Rs 25,000. While the phone offers decent features for the price, there are a few competitors that carry better specs and cost a little less than the South Korean tech giant’s mid-tier smartphone. Also Read - Top 5 phones with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

In this article, we have made a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with one of Xiaomi’s popular phones, the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The comparison is based on the preliminary specs sheet, and price in India. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 25,000 you can consider in September 2021

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB/128GB storage version comes at a cost of Rs 22,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, when and where to buy

As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi’s sub-brand brought the mid-ranger to the Indian market for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB version costs Rs 17,999 (following the price hike). Meanwhile, the high-end model with 8GB/128GB storage costs Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Specifications comparison

The new Galaxy M32 5G borrows design-cue from Samsung’s Galaxy A-lineup. The silky-finish like back cover, and glossy rim, are identical to the Galaxy A52. The only difference is the absence of the camera island. The phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the power key.

As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it features a slightly elongated body (the so-called Evol design) with a rectangular camera island at the top left corner. Similar to the Samsung phone, it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Coming to the core specs, the Galaxy M32 5G 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage is further expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For shooting photos, the phone offers a quad-camera array housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For video calls, there is a 13-megapixel sensor placed at the centered notch. The highlight of the Galaxy M-series phone is its huge 5,000mAh battery. The phone gets the in-house OneUI 3.0 based Android 11 OS.

Speaking of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the phone gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The panel has HDR10 support, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 732G chipset which is fabricated on an 8nm process and paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the phone offers a 64-megapixel primary camera which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with 2X zoom, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera resting at the centered punch-hole cutout. Backed by a 5,020mAh battery, the phone has support for 33W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which one to buy?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a clear-cut winner in almost all the segments. Although Samsung is pioneer when it comes to delivering crisp, vibrant displays, Redmi Note 10 Pro’s high refresh rate takes that extra point with smooth animation scrolling. The display is slightly bigger than the one on the Galaxy M-series phone and is ideal for playing games.

The Redmi phone takes an edge in camera and battery segment as well. The only ingredient missing is the 5G support. But for a price under Rs 20,000, the phone offers a good overall package. In case you want a 5G-enabled there are better options available, and if you can compromise with that, then Redmi Note 10 Pro could be a good pick in the mid-budget.