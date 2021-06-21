comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Which one should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Which one should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Here's how the new Galaxy M-series phone compares to its older sibling in terms of price, specs

Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31 price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32, the successor to the Galaxy M31 has finally arrived in the Indian market. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 14,999 for the standard. The key highlights of the new Galaxy M32 are- the huge 6,000mAh battery and 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution. Compared to the previous iteration, the new Galaxy M-series phone comes with a few yet noticeable upgrades. We compare the latest Galaxy M32 phone to its older sibling Galaxy M31 based on its preliminary specifications, and price in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 brings 90hz display, 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Price in India comparison

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage model. The 6GB/128GB storage variant price is set at Rs 16,999. Samsung is offering the new Galaxy M-series phone at an introductory price of Rs 13,749 and Rs 15,749 respectively for buyers who make the purchase with ICICI Bank cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone India launch today: Top specs, expected price, more

As for the Galaxy M31, the phone was launched in February 2020 for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6/64GB memory variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6/128GB storage model. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme Narzo 30: Phones launching in June-second half

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Specs, features comparison

Both Galaxy M32 and Galaxy M31 equips a 6.4-inch Infinity U FHD+ Super AMOLED display. But this time around the South Korean tech giant has implemented a high 90Hz refresh rate panel on the new Galaxy M-series phone.

Samsung has made some internal changes as well, for instance, the Galaxy M32 now ships with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, instead of the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset on the Galaxy M31. While the CPU performance is cited to be near similar on both mobile platforms, the Exynos SoC is claimed to provide better efficiency in battery consumption. Further, the new mid-range Galaxy phone now flaunts a textured rear panel instead of a plain back cover.

But with the reduction in price, the company has cut corners in the imaging and memory segment. The Galaxy M31 offered a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The successor Galaxy M32 now gets two 2-megapixel sensors (macro and depth) with other camera config remaining the same.

Further, the base variant now comes with 4GB/64GB storage instead of 6GB/64GB storage seen on Galaxy M31. Even the battery backup is still the same. But the good part is the Galaxy M32 now comes with a 25W fast charge solution. The Galaxy M31 supported 15W fast charge which is more or less standard these days.

That aside, the new Galaxy M32 now comes with Dolby Atmos and Samsung Mini Pay support. It runs on One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. The phone is available in two colour options- Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Which one to buy?
The new Samsung Galaxy M32 misses out on a few points in the memory and camera department. But if you are looking for a high refresh rate panel and a big battery phone at a budget price then you can pick the new Galaxy M-series phone. As for the performance, we would like to reserve our opinion until we get a hands-on the device and test it ourselves.

  Published Date: June 21, 2021 1:46 PM IST

