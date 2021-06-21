Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Which offers better value at Rs 15,000?

Samsung and Redmi are going head on these days. With the Galaxy M series, Samsung aims to occupy the under Rs 20,000 price segment in the country. The aim remains the same with the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M32. The smartphone went official earlier on Monday in India and the target with this one is to compete with phones such as the Redmi Note 10S, the Realme 8 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Which one should you buy?

Both the Samsung Galaxy M32 and the Redmi Note 10S start at a price of Rs 14,999. If you are confused as to which of the two phones offer better value for money, we will solve your confusion right here. We compare the Redmi Note 10S and the Samsung Galaxy M32 today and here’s how they offer and which makes more sense for you. Find out here, which among the Galaxy M32 and the Redmi Note 10S offer better value for the money. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 brings 90hz display, 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Price in India

To start with the latest launch, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at a price tag of Rs 16,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone India launch today: Top specs, expected price, more

The Redmi Note 10S also comes in two variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end model of the Redmi phone comes packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Top specs

Display: Samsung Galaxy M32 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 90hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch AMOLED Dot display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Processor: The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset while the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes packed with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP2

RAM: The Samsung smartphone comes in two RAM variants: 4GB and 6GB. The Redmi Note 10S, on the other hand, comes with minimum 6GB RAM.

Storage: Both the Samsung Galaxy M32 and the Redmi Note 10S come in two storage variants: 64GB storage and 128GB storage.

Battery: Samsung Galaxy M32 packs a 6000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support in the box. The Redmi Note 10S come packed with 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support in the box.

Rear camera: On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy M32 includes four image sensors including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10S also consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front camera: For selfies, the Redmi Note 10S includes a 13-megapixel front shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M32 consists of a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

Software: The Redmi Note 10S runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5 OS. The Samsung phone runs on Google’s Android 11 software with its own One UI 3.1 custom skin on top.