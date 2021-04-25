Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India roundup: 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price, etc

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is coming to India later this week and there’s a vast discussion surrounding it. This is expected to be Samsung’s first accessible 5G smartphone that could have a starting price of less than Rs 25,000. Hence, the accessible 5G smartphone space could be shaken up, a space that is ruled by the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G and Realme X7 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G leaked renders hint at a Google Pixel-like camera setup

The Galaxy M42 5G is said to be a repurposed iteration of the Galaxy A42 5G from international markets. Hence, you can figure out the specifications and features on this midrange Samsung phone. There’s expected to be a Snapdragon 750G chip that we have previously seen on other 5G phones costing around Rs 21,000. Also Read - Samsung opens Galaxy Upcycling beta to turn old Galaxy phones into IoT devices

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specs

The Galaxy M42 5G is based on the Galaxy A42 5G from international markets. Hence, most of the features and specifications are expected to remain identical. The official teaser on Amazon has hinted at a design similar to the Galaxy A42, i.e., a square camera hump with a stepped-gradient finish. The design is reminiscent of the Galaxy F62 that we reviewed earlier. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant also gets Snapdragon 865 chip, will sell alongside 5G variant

Additionally, Samsung has also confirmed using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. The Snapdragon 750G does duty on the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Moto G 5G, and it impressed us with its performance. Hence, you can expect the Galaxy M42 5G to be fast despite its OneUI 3.1 skin.

The Galaxy M42 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Gz. The display features a notch-type cutout to hold a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The bezels are slim and the entire phone appears to have a unibody plastic construction. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor on the A42 5G, which is expected to make it to the M42 5G.

The rear cameras will consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera that will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The phone is said to get a 6000mAh battery that will support Samsung’s standard 15W charging solution.

Galaxy M42 5G expected India price

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M42 5G at a starting price of less that Rs 25,000. This could make it compete with the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G and Realme X7 5G. The base version could offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top variant could offer up to 8GB RAM.