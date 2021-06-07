comscore Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice?
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G or the Realm 8 Pro? If you are confused, here's some clarity on which one to choose.

With a budget of close to Rs 20,000, our eyes immediately look for the popular options: The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Realme 8 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. All these phones are compelling enough to be kept on our wishlists. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India to buy in June 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Galaxy M31s and more

Today’s phones under consideration are the Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. While the former banks high on the big camera numbers, the latter gives a promise of the future. So, which one to choose if you have the budget? We compare the phones based on our usage to find out. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro

Design

The Galaxy M42 and the Realme 8 Pro are examples of products that are totally opposite. While one tries staying minimal, the other one goes the bold road. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A tale of 5G and some bargain

realme 8 pro

The M42 brings forward a square-shaped camera bump at the back panel that is enables a dual-tone texture. This is all you get and is enough to attract people who don’t like a lot going on. Realme, on the other hand, opts for a camera bump with big camera housings and a big ‘Dare To Leap’ logo running on the entirety of it back panel. This is also the case with the colour options you get with both the devices. The Galaxy M42 offers the classic greys and blacks, while the Realme 8 Pro inclines towards bright colours.

Both the are entirely on a user. If you want stay safe, the Galaxy M42 5G (despite the glasstic build) is a decent choice. If you want to experiment, the 8 Pro is quite an option, especially for the Realme fans.

Display

Both devices are a clear indication of how popular Super AMOLED displays are right now. The Galaxy M42 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop, while the 8 Pro features a slightly smaller 6.4-inch screen but with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a punch-hole.

And the difference is quite evident. Both phones provides the punchiness of an AMOLED screen but the Galaxy M42 lacks the detailing. Although, the Samung-proprietary vividness is there, which calls for quite a decent viewing experience.

realme 8 pro

There’s one more commonality; both devices get an in-display fingerprint sensors and both are decent. Although, the one on the Galaxy M42 is much more secure and is snappy too.

Cameras

This is where the Realme 8 Pro takes a major on-paper leap. It gets a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy M42 5G doesn’t become a part of this competition and comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands a 20-megapixel.

In our review, we observed that the 108MP mode on the Realme 8 Pro isn’t as good as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and mostly ends up giving a photo low on details. Other cameras perform decently but end up giving an oversaturated putout. The selfies are detailed but endorse some beautification.

realme 8 pro

This is something you won’t see with the images taken by the Galaxy M42. You get vivid photos and are good eye-pleasing. There are details too and the macro lens, unlike the 8 Pro’s is much better. Selfies are good too but there’s some sense of warm colours.

This is subjective but Galaxy M42 5G tend to reproduce slightly better photos than the 8 Pro both in terms of colours and details.

Performance

The Realme 8 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, while the M42 5G has a Snapdragon 750G under the hood.

In both their reviews, it was observed that both are capable of performing a majority of the tasks one can throw at them. But, there will be instances when there can be some stutters. Nothing major, though. Gaming on both smartphones are proved to be decent too.

m42 5g review

As for the battery, the 8 Pro sources its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery, while the M42 looks up to a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Both phones can last up to a day and a half, which proves decent. But, Realme takes an edge over here. The presence of 50W fast charging helps the phone eat its food in 40 to 50 minutes, while the Galaxy M42 takes an hour and a half for the same. People who are suckers for fast charging, will like the Realme 8 Pro better.

As for the OS, there’s the Realme UI and Samsung One UI (both based on Android 11) are on the menu. Both of them ensure a clean UI. But, come with a number of pre-loaded apps. If you don’t like the assortment, this can be a bummer for you.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 23,999 (8GB/128GB). The same options are priced slightly lower in Realme 8 Pro’s case, which is Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB).

Which one to choose?

Given the on-paper specs and the fact that both phones stand neck-to-neck with each other, the Realme 8 Pro becomes a decent choice, especially when you are saving a few bucks and getting a number of extra features. Here’s a look at both their pros and cons are a better idea:

Realme 8 Pro pros, cons

– 108MP cameras

– Faster 50W fast charging

– A brighter display

– The design can prove bold for many

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G pro, cons

– 5G support

– Better cameras

– Not-so-fast charging

–  A simple design

If you want to let go support for 5G and are attracted to Realme’s camera offerings, the Realme 8 Pro is a decent enough option for you, that too for a lower price. An attraction to 5G and the urge to use Samsung One UI puts the Galaxy M42 in your cart.

