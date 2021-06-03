Samsung Galaxy M42 is the most recent option on the budget 5G phones list. With a number of attractive features, the device can attract. But, at a price point of somewhere around Rs 20,000, it’s a nip and tuck affair. With highly competitive phones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the urge to become the best exponentially rises. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A tale of 5G and some bargain

As both these phones in the case are almost in the same price range, a comparison is natural. Hence, if you have a budget of around Rs 20,000 and looking at both the Samsung and the Xiaomi offerings, here’s which to go for. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose under Rs 25,000?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Design

Both phones are poles apart. While the Galaxy M42 5G is a device of simplicity, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is an example of great looks and build quality, especially for the price. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 25,000 in May 2021: Mi 10i, Galaxy M42 5G and more

The M42 brings forth a square-shaped camera hump, a waterdrop notched display and a textured design that tries to make up for the ordinary design. The Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, puts focus on looking good with a meticulously designed camera hump and the finish makes the whole plastic chassis less plasticky. Although, the “glasstic” build of the M42 is pretty good too.

Since design is subjective, both devices can attract (or not) a number of people. For the simple look, the Galaxy M42 could be your choice, whereas the trendy looks of the Note 10 Pro Max are for the ones who want to flaunt.

Display

Both the Galaxy M42 and the Note 10 Pro Max rely on Super AMOLED displays, which is the term we can safely find on many phones’ spec sheet. But there’s some difference, enough to make Samsung worry.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, AOD, and HDR10. This is a combination that calls for a pleasant viewing experience without overdoing things, something we observed in our review.

The Samsung phones, on the other hand, gives you the punchiness of an AMOLED screen but since it is restricted to an HD+ screen resolution, the output isn’t as eye-pleasing as we would expect from a Samsung display. Plus, a lack of a high refresh rate could be a bummer for gamers.

Cameras

The Galaxy M42 sticks to a camera configuration we have seen a lot many times: a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel front camera. The Note 10 Pro Max goes all maxed up. There is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 16-megapixel front shooter. This makes the Xiaomi phone much superior to the Galaxy M42, on papers.

In real-world usage, both phones are capable of delivering a good camera performance. The Galaxy M42 gives you detailed and vivid photos that you would like to post on Instagram. The other snappers do a good job. The front camera is equally good but can make the colours a tad bit warm.

The Xiaomi phone gives detailed photos too (even in the 108MP mode) but ends up increasing the saturation and contrast. This mostly makes the human skin reddish, which can look a bit unnatural. The others lenses are good, but the macro lens is where Xiaomi sets a benchmark for it reproduces quite a close-up shot. Selfies turn out bright but again, there’s a sense of oversaturation.

While both cameras are quite good, it depends on what a user wants to make the final choice.

Features, Specs

The Galaxy M42 gets a Snapdragon 750G chip with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With this, the phone can work smoothly with whatever task you have for it. There are times it will lag slightly but it isn’t prominent. The Note 10 Pro Max with a Snapdragon 732G SoC (and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage options) is also able to handle a number of tasks but with occasional stutters.

As for the battery, this where the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has another edge. It gets a slightly bigger 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that can charge the phone fully in about 70 to 75 minutes. The M42 takes around an hour and 45 minutes to recharge its 5,000mAh battery.

Both the MIUI 12 and Samsung One UI 3.1 (based on Android 11) are neat and call for easy usage. While MIUI takes time to adapt, One UI can be relatively easy. Both devices get pre-installed apps and it depends on how a user would like it.

The Galaxy M42 gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max settles for a side-mounted one. Some extra features for the Note 10 Pro Max include dual speakers, IR Blaster, and splash resistance. The main attraction of the Samsung phone is 5G.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G starts at Rs 21,999 (6GB/128GB) and goes up to Rs 23,999 (8GB/128GB). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is comparatively affordable. It is priced at Rs 18,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs 19,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs 21,999 (8GB/128GB).

This is where there’s a major and the Redmi Note appears like quite an option for the lower price and more added features.

Which one to choose?

The Galaxy M42 5G, while being future-ready, calls for a decent experience. Although the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max doesn’t support 5G, you get a pretty good display experience, fast charging, and an attractive design. But both phones have their share of pros and cons. Here’s a look:

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G pros, cons:

– Supports 5G

– Vivid cameras

– Lacks fast charging, Full HD+ screen resolution

– Is slightly expensive

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max pros, cons:

– Super AMOLED 120Hz display

– Fast charging

– Attractive design

– Lacks 5G

Given the usage and on-paper specs, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a clear winner and a phone that you won’t regret buying. But, if you aim for 5G support and don’t want the MIUI experience, the Galaxy M42 is your option.