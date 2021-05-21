comscore Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose?
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose under Rs 25,000?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i fall in the same price bracket with almost the same specs. Here's how they compare with each other.

M42 VS Mi 10i

Currently, the urge to provide people with 5G on a budget is on most of the smartphone makers’ mind. Lately, we have seen the launch of many 5G smartphones that help us stay future-ready. The latest one to make its entry is the Samsung Galaxy M42, which is also the company’s first affordable one with 5G. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 25,000 in May 2021: Mi 10i, Galaxy M42 5G and more

Given the spec sheet, the Samsung phone stands neck-to-neck with the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which launched a few month ago as the company’s first affordable 5G phone. A lot of similarities, eh? Also Read - Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in May 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i

Hence, it makes sense to put them against each other in the ring and see how these two compare based on the price, features, specs, and more. Plus, if you intend to buy a device under Rs 25,000 that has 5G, this article might help you with a choice. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 First Impressions: Another inexpensive 5G phone on the menu

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i in May 2021

Design

Both devices don’t go for an out-of-the-box design but will end up appealing to people. The Xiaomi Mi 10i gets a circular rear camera bump and a punch-hole display. The Galaxy M42 5G goes for a square-shaped one and a waterdrop notch display, which somehow feels dated now. While the M42 feature a rectangular chassis, the Mi 10i gets rounded edges.

samsung galaxy m42 5g

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

But, both of them have USPs that can attract different people differently. The Pacific Sunrise colour of the Mi 10i is something that turns the device from ordinary to extraordinary. Plus the glass rear panel adds to the fanciness. Although, it was noted in our review that the phone’s weight is a problem and one-hand usage is a problem.

As for the Galaxy M42, it features a dual-toned rear. While the top portion gets a plain black glossy finish, the rest of the back panel is textured and when the angles are right, you get the rainbow effect, which adds the pop of colour to the otherwise simple design. The device’s weight is finely distributed, which calls for easy usage.

Mi-10i-1

Xiaomi Mi 10i

In the end, it depends on what you really want: simple design takers can go for the Samsung phone, while the ones looking at an attractive colour option can choose Xiaomi.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. While ensuring lesser bezels, the chin ends up getting significantly visible ones. The display ensures the Samsung-proprietary punch but the HD+ screen resolution can prove slightly disappointing.

The Mi 10i, on the other hand, tries providing a better display spec sheet with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole screen, that too with a 120Hz high refresh rate. However, since it doesn’t come with an AMOLED panel, the device lacks vibrancy and high contrast part. That said, the high refresh rate will attract gamers.

Cameras

On paper, the Mi 10i feels superior to its Samsung counterpart. The device gets a 108-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Galaxy M42 offers a slightly different camera configuration. There’s a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. While the Xiaomi phone gets a 16-megapixel front camera, the Samsung phone features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Mi-10i-4

With the Mi 10i, you will be able to get vibrant photos that bend towards oversaturation. So is the case with the Galaxy M42 but there’s always a sense of vividness that tends to attract. Especially in the case of selfies. The M42 mostly gives out close-t0 natural photos, while the Mi 10i mutes the colours a bit.

samsung galaxy m42 5g

 

You must know that both devices do well in the camera department.

Features, Specs

Both phones come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip. While the Galaxy phone gets two RAM/Storage options (6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB), the Mi phone comes with three (6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB) to choose from. Both devices have provided for decent usage and can handle a number of tasks thrown at them.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

 

As for the battery, the Mi 10i gets a 4,820mAh battery, while the M42 gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. Both are capable of lasting for a day, which feels apt. But, the Xiaomi phone takes an edge with faster 33W charging speeds than the M42’s 15W fast charging.

Then comes the OS part, which is always subjective. The Mi 10i’s MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and the M42’s Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 are pretty clean and easy to use. Although, the Xiaomi skin offers more customisations.

mi 10i

Additional features include Samsung Pay and Knox support and an in-display fingerprint scanner for the M42. The Mi 10i gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 23,999 for 8GB/128GB. The Xiaomi Mi 10i, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs 20,999 for 6GB/64GB, Rs 21,999 for 6GB/128GB, and Rs 23,999 for 8GB/128GB.

The price is more or less the same, except the Xiaomi phone provides users with three variants.

Which one should you buy?

Both the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i feel like decent options under Rs 25,000. Both of them have their set of pros and cons. Here’s a look at the phones’ pros:

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

– Super AMOLED display

– A bigger battery

– A simple design

m42 vs mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

– Presence of a high refresh rate

– 33W fast charging

– Big camera numbers

If you want to go for bigger numbers and the versatile MIUI experience, the Mi 10i is an option for you. But if the Samsung-ness attracts you, the M42 is an option for you.

Published Date: May 21, 2021 7:02 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 21, 2021 7:02 PM IST

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

2.5

21999

MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21999

OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP

Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures

Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures: New UI, settings and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile, PUBG elements, etc

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3: What's new, what's different?

