Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to launch in the last week of this month in India. The smartphone will serve as a successor to Galaxy M51 and will be made available on Amazon India. The e-commerce company has set up a dedicated microsite for the launch of the same, where it has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone. Also Read - Best 12GB RAM phones for gaming to buy in September 2021

While the Amazon India listing does not reveal much, according to earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, it will come with 64-megapixel triple cameras, 15W fast charging, and more. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Design

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will launch later this month, however, ahead of the launch, WinFuture has posted official renders for the device, confirming the design and the colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G set to launch in India soon, possibly in last week of September

The device will be made available in White, Black and Blue colour options. It will feature a centred hole-punch camera module, a triple camera module on the back, a volume rocker and a power button with a fingerprint sensor embedded on the right edge. The back panel has a striped pattern on the back panel.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Expected specifications

According to earlier leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It will come with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. It will come with 15W fast charging and will feature Knox 3.7.

Connectivity options will include 11 5GB bands, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The capacitive fingerprint sensor is embedded inside the power button.

The device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.