comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60 Pro are the latest contenders in the sub-50K price segment. Here's how all three smartphones compare with each.

s20 fe 5g vs x60 pro vs 9r

What is the best smartphone that is priced somewhere around Rs 50,000? We have a couple of newly-launched options: the Vivo X60 Pro with impressive camera capabilities, the OnePlus 9R that aims to be the slightly inexpensive OnePlus option, and finally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 5G support that launched recently in India. Also Read - Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop: Report

All three smartphones fall in the same price segment (almost!) and have the chip that helps them give a tough and close competition to each other. So, why not put them against each other in the ring and see how the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G compare with the Vivo X60 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. Let’s find out. Also Read - Discord has released a new audio chat feature similar to Clubhouse

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R

Design

All three phones follow the “vertical rear cameras + punch-hole display” design ethos, which we have been seeing on numerous smartphones for some time now. Also Read - HMD Global could launch new Nokia G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-5g-main

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

We will start with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The smartphone shares a resemblance with the 4G variant of the S20 FE. This doesn’t appear to be quite attractive in 2021. But, the colour options will, that too, with the matte finish. Although, the 4G variant gets more colour options and if you like the idea, you can go for it too. Another aspect that can attract is the presence of IP68 water and dust resistance, which is more like a “high-end” feature you can get by not shelling out the extra bucks.

The OnePlus 9R looks like the other OnePlus 9 phones and carries the idea of big camera housings, mostly inspired by Apple iPhones these days. The phone calls for polarising thoughts. But, it calls for premium feels and the colour options appear quite attractive too.

The Vivo X60 Pro is the one that stands out. The detailed camera setup, clubbed the Satin finish, makes it one of the good-looking upper mid-rangers present right now. Then, the curved display will have your heart if you like it that way and at 177 grams (S20 FE 5G and OnPlus 9R weigh 190 and 189 grams, respectively), it is safely the lightweight phone one would get attracted to.

Display

Samsung is known for the displays and the goodness has been passed onto the S20 FE 5G. It gets a Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a feature that can be liked by many out there. We can expect the display to be quite vivid, thus, calling for an eye-pleasing visual experience.

oneplus 9r

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is also the one that gets a punch-hole screen, spanning 6.55-inches. It supports a Full HD+ screen resolution. The phone, much like the S20 FE 5G, gets a 120Hz refresh rate, which again, calls for smoother usage.

The Vivo X60 Pro again has an edge (pun intended). The phone comes with a 656-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, which is curved. This adds the aesthetically pleasing element to the device and if you are inclined towards a curved screen, the X60 Pro will attract you. Then, the phone also comes with a 120Hz high refresh rate, which is yet again the trending features right now.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with triple rear cameras: a 12-megapixel main camera with dual-pixel autofocus and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. There is support for up to 30x digital zoom. OIS is definitely a considerate addition.

Vivo X60 Pro

Image: Vivo X60 Pro

OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, gets four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main snapper with a combination of OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.

The  Vivo X60 Pro gets its cameras, in collaboration with ZEISS, which is something the company is banking high on. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera is rated at 32-megapixel. All this is topped with Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0, up to 20x digital zoom, OIS+EIS, and more. This safely becomes the one with a near-perfect camera arrangement.

Features, specs

The S20 FE 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is last year’s flagship mobile platform by Qualcomm. It might sound a bit dated but isn’t too obsolete to be termed as a slow performer. This is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging (another high-end feature). The phone runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Other tidbits include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and Samsung Pay.

The OnePlus 9R gets a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is nothing but a reworked Snapdragon 865 chip. Hence, there will be some improvements to look at. The phone gets 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB RAM/Storage options, a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 (yet another thing that is hands-down impressive), and Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

Additionally, there’s support for an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and Face Unlock.

The Vivo X60 Pro also gets a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery capacity stands 4,200mAh, which is lower than the other two contenders. There is support for 33W fast charging and this where the OnePlus 9R, swiftly, gets an advantage. It runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, virtual RAM, and sadly, a single speaker.

All phones, by the way, support 5G.

Price and availability

Here comes the price. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently priced at Rs 47,999 (MRP is Rs 55,999), which makes it a slightly expensive choice when compared to others.

The OnePlus 9R is the least expensive; it starts at Rs 39,999 and goes up to 43,999. For what all is offered, it appears like a justified option out of the three.

The Vivo X60 Pro is slightly expensive than the Samsung and OnePlus phones. It is priced at Rs 49,999. But, for the arguably impressive cameras and a lot more (see review), a few extra bucks shouldn’t harm anyone.

All devices are available in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2021 11:17 PM IST

