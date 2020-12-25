comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, photos
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Everything you need to know

Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will reportedly launch on January 14. Here's everything we know about the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Samsung-Galaxy-S21-Evan-Blass

Samsung will reportedly launch its next-gen Galaxy S21 series on January 14. (Image: Evan Blass)

Samsung will reportedly launch its Galaxy S21 series on January 14 globally, and on January 29 in India. Apart from the device launch, the company has officially announced that it will be launching its next-gen Exynos chipset on January 12, which is expected to power the Galaxy S21 series in countries like India. Also Read - Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G: Is it the new Samsung Exynos 9611?

Ahead of the official launch, a number of leaks and rumours regarding the devices has already taken over the internet. All of these leaks and rumours have provided us with a good look at the series’ design and specifications, as usual. However, if you have not been keeping up with these and want to know everything about Samsung’s next-gen flagship series, keep reading. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to feature 28-hour battery life, IPX7 rating: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Three smartphone models

For some time now, during its Galaxy S-series launches, the company has been launching three smartphones and this time it’s no different. Samsung will be launching the regular Galaxy S21 along with a larger Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung QLED 8K TV range gets discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

Many reports are stating that the company will also be launching a Galaxy S21 FE, to follow up on the success of the Galaxy S20 FE. However, it will launch this mid-range premium flagship during the second half of 2021, just like the Galaxy S20 FE.

It is also being said that the company could launch a Galaxy S21 Mini to take on Apple‘s latest iPhone 12 Mini, which currently has a lot of interest from people who like smaller smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy S21 will start at Euro 849 (approximately Rs 76,206), Galaxy S21 Plus will start at Euro 1,049 (approximately Rs 94,158) and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at Euro 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,25,574).

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Design

WinFuture and tipster Evan Blass via Voice have both separately leaked the marketing images of all of the three upcoming smartphones.

samsung galaxy s21 series, samsung s21 series launch, samsung s21 series launch india, samsung s21 specifications, samsung s21 price india, samsung s21 ultra spen, samsung s21 ultra camera

All of the devices will come with a punch-hole design to accommodate the front camera. (Image: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy S21 will be made available in four colour options Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White and Phantom Pink, while the Galaxy S21+ would be made available in three colour options Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray and Phantom White. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only be made available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup on the back inside of the new metal camera module housing along with a laser sensor and an LED flash module. Apart from that, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only phone in the series to feature a curved display. Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will feature flat display panels, similar to the Galaxy S20 series.

All of the devices will come with a punch-hole design to accommodate the front camera. Both the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a triple camera module on the back with a metal housing similar to the S21 Ultra.

According to WinFuture, Galaxy S21 will sport a plastic back, whereas, both the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a glass back. All of the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones will feature a curved back design.

The renders do not showcase a slot for the S-Pen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was being claimed in earlier reports. We will just have to wait and see about this.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Specifications

All of the devices will run Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.0 skin on top. They will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US and select regions, whereas by the upcoming Exynos 2100 in India and rest of the world.

Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Galaxy S21 Plus will sport a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a larger 4,800mAh battery with support for fast charging. Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will feature a triple camera module on the back, consisting of a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 12MP wide angle sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the largest of all, coming in at 6.8-inches with support for WQHD Plus resolution. It will feature a 108MP quad camera setup on the back and will be backed by a 4,885mAh battery. On the front, it will sport a 40MP sensor for taking selfies. It is also being said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with support for the S-Pen and that the company is looking to end its Galaxy Note lineup of devices this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 25, 2020 3:12 PM IST

