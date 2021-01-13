It’s January 2021 and as a matter of surprise, Samsung is all prepped up to launch its first flagship phone(s) of 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been the talk of the tech town for some time and with it launching sooner than expected, we can safely say our excitement is extreme. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

Samsung is just two days away from the Galaxy S21 series' launch and we have a bag full of rumors and leaks, giving us an inkling as to how the new Galaxy S devices will be like. Hence, before the South Korean major makes them official, here's all we are expecting from the first Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, which will witness the 'Everyday Epic'.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch: How to watch the live stream?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 'Everyday Epic' event will be an online one and is scheduled for 8 pm IST. It can be live-streamed via both Samsung Global and Samsung India YouTube channel. And for the first time, the event will live-streamed via the Samsung India YouTube channel half an hour before the global channel. We don't have a live-stream link at the time of writing but will update once we get it.

Alternatively, the Galaxy S21 launch can also be watched online via the company’s social media platforms, Samsung’s website, and Samsung Newsroom.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch: What to expect?

Three phones, a usual now: Samsung will launch three smartphones as part of the Galaxy S21 series, something it began doing with the Galaxy S10 series. The lineup is most likely to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra as successors to the Galaxy S20 series. All three smartphones will come with varying display sizes but with a punch-hole as a common element.

While the Galaxy S21 could get a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra could get 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. All phones are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. But, there will be a difference. While the S21 and S21 Plus are expected to support 1080p screen resolution, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a Samsung first to get a WQHD+ screen resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the design department, all three of them are likely to get the Samsung proprietary rectangular camera module with some distinction. The camera module will be slightly protruding and will sit on the device as a separate entity. There could be brown and carbon fiber-like gray colors in addition to a wide range of color options as Samsung’s ‘custom colors.’ With this, Samsung can most likely go for dual tones but the combinations appear a little off. We will have to see how this turns out.

S Pen to fit in the S series: One interesting thing about this year’s Galaxy S phone launch is the S Pen support rumor. A Samsung exec hinted at this addition in December and the latest leak seems to have confirmed it. We have leaked images of a Galaxy S21 Ultra case with space for the stylus, suggesting that the phone will support the S Pen. However, there won’t a dedicated slot for it and the stylus will go on the case, much like in the case of the Galaxy Tab S tablet range.

If this is indeed true, Samsung will be adding new possibilities to the Galaxy S series but there are chances the Galaxy Note series might get discontinued, which has also been rumored. All will fall into place at tomorrow’s launch event.

108-megapixel improved cameras: This time too, Samsung is expected to focus on the cameras. We might get to see 108-megapixel rear camera. The Samsung S20 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra got it, and the S21 Ultra is most likely to get the same. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature quad rear cameras (108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, dual 10-megapixel telephoto lens (one with 3x zoom and the other with 10x zoom). The device could support up to 100x zoom and a 40-megapixel front camera. As for the other two models, there could be three rear cameras (12-megapixel main, 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide).

Additionally, apart from numbers, the phones are expected to see improvements in focus (with laser AF in the Ultra) and other aspects of the camera.

Mega monster in specs (of course!): This year too, will see enhanced and upgraded specs, making the smartphones a part of the high-end price bracket. As per leaks, the devices are expected to come with 5G support and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the new Exynos 2100 SoC, based on the markets they are launching in. India will get the Exynos variant. There could be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, up to 5,000mAh battery with fast charging and reverse wireless charging support, presence of AMOLED displays, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and support for Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Chargers, a no-show: The beefy specs and a different design are all there but there is one thing that won’t be liked by us. Samsung, all set to follow Apple, will remove the in-box charger and earphones with the Galaxy S21 series. This is to limit the carbon emission, they say but seems like a way to increase their charger and TWS pair sales. This is more surprising as Samsung was the one who mocked Apple when it removed the accessories with the iPhone 12 launch. Let’s see what really happens.

Galaxy S21 series price: This part is always the most-awaited and we do have some figures to have an idea. The Galaxy S21 could start at Euros 850 (around Rs. 75,600), the Galaxy S21 Plus at Euros 1,050 (around Rs.93,500), and the eldest sibling — the Galaxy S21 Ultra — at Euros 1,350 (around Rs. 1,20,00). While these are speculations, the high price range is a surety.

Galaxy Buds Pro: Apart from the new Galaxy S phones, Samsung is highly expected to launch a new pair of TWS, called the Galaxy Buds Pro. The pair is speculated to feature an in-ear design and come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to rival the Apple AirPods Pro. It is likely to come with enhanced audio quality, water resistance, improved touch controls, and more features.

Tile-like tags before Apple: Samsung might follow Apple’s lead in one more thing. The South Korean major is likely to introduce Tile-like tags for the ease of tracking devices. The tags could be named SmartTags and support ultra-wideband technology for accurate location tracking. The device will be compatible with the SmartThings app.

As a reminder, we still don’t have confirmation on a lot of things and will have to wait until the launch event, scheduled for tomorrow. We will keep you updated on everything Samsung announces tomorrow. Hence, stay tuned.