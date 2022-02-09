Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. At the event, as is customary, the Korean electronics giant launched the Galaxy S22 series, consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. These smartphones are the successors to last year’s Galaxy S21 series smartphones and they bring incremental updates to the Galaxy S-series. A better display, a smarter processor and a better camera system – you name it, the S22 series has it. But those are not the only changes that Samsung has introduced in its Galaxy S22 series this year. This year, Samsung has added support for its SPen stylus to the top variant of the series, that is, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra announced

This change is important for three reasons.

First, it marks a major change in the company’s Galaxy S-series lineup.

Samsung so far has opted for a similar design language in its Galaxy S-series smartphones. This means that the Ultra model in the series would have a design that is similar to the vanilla and Plus models while getting a bigger (sometimes better) display and superior features. However, this year the company has not only broken free from this trend by offering support for SPen stylus but it has also made design changes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These not only include squared edges but also space to safely hide the SPen stylus.

Overall, these design changes make the newly launched Galaxy S22 Ultra a closer cousin of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Simply said, they make the Galaxy S22 Ultra seem a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that was launched in 2020 rather than the Galaxy S21 Ultra that was launched last year.

Secondly, it also marks the end of the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed it but the rumour mill has been saying it out loud for a long time now. If you haven’t been keeping up with all the updates, several reports in the past year hinted towards Samsung scrapping its Galaxy Note series to focus on the wearables. The reports became louder when Samsung chose to launch its third generation of foldable smartphones along with the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds series instead of the Galaxy Note 21 series.

Samsung typically reserves its August launches for its other flagship smartphone, which until 2020 was reserved for the Galaxy Note series. The series was reportedly so popular that the company decided to launch a FE or Fan Edition version of the series to make it accessible to more users. Clearly, that is not the case anymore.

Lastly, it marks a shuffle in Samsung’s premium line up.

For years, Galaxy S-series smartphones and the Galaxy Note series smartphones have represented the zenith of Samsung’s smartphone technology. The two series have their own unique selling point and separate user base and so the company until now had given the two factors ample space to grow and thrive.

However, there has been a shift in Samsung’s focus since 2019, which is when the company introduced its first foldable display smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Fold. After that, the company has been launching updates to the series year-on-year while introducing a more ‘pocket-friendly’ alternative in the form of the Galaxy Flip series. And last year, Samsung did the unthinkable. It launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the time that is reserved for the Galaxy Note series.

Clearly, Samsung does see the Galaxy Note series adding more value to its premium smartphone lineup. Or maybe, it sees more potential in the foldables now. Either way, the Galaxy Note series is gone.