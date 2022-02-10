comscore How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max
The iPhone Pro Max starts in India at Rs 1,29,900. Samsung hasn't revealed price of Galaxy S22 Ultra yet.

Samsung has launched its premium flagship series for 2022. The newly launched Galaxy S22 series is the successor to last year’s Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S22 series offers incremental updates over the Galaxy S21 series. But that’s not the only thing that makes the Galaxy S22 series different from its predecessors. This year, Samsung has introduced major changes in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company has overhauled the design of the phone to make it look like a successor to the company’s Galaxy Note series than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And just like the Galaxy Note series, it ships with the company’s SPen stylus as well. Also Read - You can now pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India

In the Android vs iOS debate, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra competes directly with Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max that was launched last year. Both these smartphones represent the zenith of technology when it comes to Apple and Samsung. If you are in a mood to splurge and you’re looking to invest in an ultra-premium smartphone, here’s a comparison between two of the smartphones in the market right now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts in India at Rs 1,29,900. The India pricing of the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains unknown for now. The phone is up for pre-reserve in India at a token amount of Rs 1,999. Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing yet. In the US, however, the device is available at a price of $1,199 (Rs 89,893 approximately). We will have to wait to see how aggressively Samsung prices the phone in India. Also Read - Samsung promises to make your Galaxy smartphones, watches last longer with four OS updates

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design and display

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED ProMotion display with a resolution of 2778×1284 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It has a glass back with an aluminium chassis and curved edges and a flat screen design. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistant coating. On the front, it has a single FaceTime camera that is tucked inside the notch. At the back, it has a triple rear camera setup that is housed inside a square shaped camera module. It is available in Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue colour variants.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a radically different design. It comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and IP68 dust and water resistant coating. It features a glass back with metallic chassis, squared edges and a flat screen design. On the front, it has a punch hole camera that is placed in the top middle part of the screen and at the back, it has a quad-rear camera setup that is not placed inside a camera module. Additionally, it features support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Black, White, Green and Burgundy colour variants.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Performance and Software

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and it comes with up to 1TB of storage space. Apple doesn’t disclose the RAM capacity of its devices. It runs iOS 15.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Both the phones feature support for 5G technology.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Camera

The iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP telephoto lens, a 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP ultra wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP selfie camera.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Battery

Lastly, the battery. Apple doesn’t reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones. But the company does say that the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers up to 28 hours of video playback time and up to 95 hours. It also features support for Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare technologies.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 6:00 PM IST

