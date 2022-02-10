Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Samsung threw a rather plain sailing event this time. The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event was headlined by the flagship Galaxy S22 series launch. Alongside the premium smartphones, the brand also showcased the powerful Android tablet Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a notch and announced its partnership with Google to bring collaborative features on its phones first. Also Read - You can now pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India

Talking about the flagship lineup, Samsung has made some notable changes on the new Galaxy S22 series with the Galaxy S22 Ultra now taking the Galaxy Note’s responsibility as well. The new models offer a plethora of features as compared to the previous-gen Galaxy S iterations. Having said that, we have put a comparison of the vanilla Galaxy S22 against the former Galaxy S21 flagship based on preliminary specs and pricing. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: Price

Samsung, this time around kept the price of its premium smartphone consistent with the previous year’s model. While the Galaxy S21 was introduced early last year for $799 for the base model, the base Galaxy S22 arrives at $800. The 256GB model comes with a price tag of $850. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Speaking of the changes, the Galaxy S22 looks similar to the older sibling, however, Samsung has opted for flat-edge design over rounded edges this time. In addition, the new version now gets Gorilla Glass Victus Plus encased all around with a metal frame placed in between. In terms of performance, the new smartphone as usual gets premium treatment on the hardware front. The Galaxy S22 ships with Qualcomm’s fresh silicon – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; the former packed a Snapdragon 888 SoC. While the Snapdragon-equipped Samsung phones are brought for the US market, the company is making changes to its plans this year. Those who will purchase the phone in India will also get the flavor of the new chip this time.

Moving on, the standard S22 display has shrunk by 0.1-inch and it now sits at 6.1-inches, the previous model came with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. The brand has reduced the battery capacity as well. While the Galaxy S21 packed a decent 4,000mAh battery, its successor now has a small 3,700mAh battery.

But Samsung has turned tables on the camera front. The S21 was launched with a triple rear camera setup comprising of 12-megapixel cameras, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The S22 now gets a single 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel wide lens, and a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom lens. The end result will likely differ given the configuration, however, Samsung promises better night shots and camera upgrades on the latest iteration. The internal storage and memory are the same as the older version. Even the front camera resolution is identical. If we are to talk about any other cosmetic changes, Samsung has added a gorgeous new green shade and a Phantom black colour to the Samsung Galaxy S22.