comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S22 looks nearly identical to the previous iteration, but Samsung has made a plethora of changes to its current flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21

Samsung threw a rather plain sailing event this time. The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event was headlined by the flagship Galaxy S22 series launch. Alongside the premium smartphones, the brand also showcased the powerful Android tablet Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a notch and announced its partnership with Google to bring collaborative features on its phones first. Also Read - You can now pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India

Talking about the flagship lineup, Samsung has made some notable changes on the new Galaxy S22 series with the Galaxy S22 Ultra now taking the Galaxy Note’s responsibility as well. The new models offer a plethora of features as compared to the previous-gen Galaxy S iterations. Having said that, we have put a comparison of the vanilla Galaxy S22 against the former Galaxy S21 flagship based on preliminary specs and pricing. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: Price

Samsung, this time around kept the price of its premium smartphone consistent with the previous year’s model. While the Galaxy S21 was introduced early last year for $799 for the base model, the base Galaxy S22 arrives at $800. The 256GB model comes with a price tag of $850. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?

Samsung GalaxyS21

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Speaking of the changes, the Galaxy S22 looks similar to the older sibling, however, Samsung has opted for flat-edge design over rounded edges this time. In addition, the new version now gets Gorilla Glass Victus Plus encased all around with a metal frame placed in between. In terms of performance, the new smartphone as usual gets premium treatment on the hardware front. The Galaxy S22 ships with Qualcomm’s fresh silicon – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; the former packed a Snapdragon 888 SoC. While the Snapdragon-equipped Samsung phones are brought for the US market, the company is making changes to its plans this year. Those who will purchase the phone in India will also get the flavor of the new chip this time.

Moving on, the standard S22 display has shrunk by 0.1-inch and it now sits at 6.1-inches, the previous model came with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. The brand has reduced the battery capacity as well. While the Galaxy S21 packed a decent 4,000mAh battery, its successor now has a small 3,700mAh battery.

But Samsung has turned tables on the camera front. The S21 was launched with a triple rear camera setup comprising of 12-megapixel cameras, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The S22 now gets a single 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel wide lens, and a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom lens. The end result will likely differ given the configuration, however, Samsung promises better night shots and camera upgrades on the latest iteration. The internal storage and memory are the same as the older version. Even the front camera resolution is identical. If we are to talk about any other cosmetic changes, Samsung has added a gorgeous new green shade and a Phantom black colour to the Samsung Galaxy S22.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 6:05 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Android 12
Exynos 2200
50MP+10MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers
Gaming
Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Features

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

Electric Vehicle

Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Deals

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers

Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?
How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Features

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India
Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to support Samsung Wallet that can store cryptocurrency

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to support Samsung Wallet that can store cryptocurrency

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring का शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट जारी, जानें कब और कैसे होगा टूर्नामेंट

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series और Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series को भारत में कर सकते हैं प्री-रिजर्व, देने होंगे मात्र 1999 रुपये

Realme 9 Pro 5G और Realme 9 Pro+ 5G की कीमत लीक, 16 फरवरी को धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

ऐयरटेल ने पेश किया OTT प्लेटफॉर्म, 10 हजार से ज्यादा मूवीज, शोज और लाइव प्रोग्राम का मिलेगा एक्सेस

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Halo of Music इमोट समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

News

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more
Deals
Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more
Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers

Gaming

Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers
Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

Electric Vehicle

Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report
How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide
Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

Gaming

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers