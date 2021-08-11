comscore Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect
News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect

Features

The star of the Samsung Unpacked event today will surely be the two upcoming foldable devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Here’s are five biggest announcements to expect and how to watch the online launch event livestream.

samsung galaxy z fold 3

Samsung is all set to host its Unpacked event later today. The virtual event will kick off at 7:30pm IST. This is one of the biggest launches by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer this year. At the online launch event, Samsung will launch new foldables, newer generation of Galaxy Watch as well as Buds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series launch today: Expected price, specs, and other top features we know

The star of the Samsung Unpacked event today will surely be the two upcoming foldable devices including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer will also launch two Galaxy Watches including the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Audiophiles should also get excited as the company will release the latest generation Galaxy Buds dubbed the Galaxy Buds 2. Also Read - OnePlus mocks Samsung, teases a dual screen smartphone: Is a OnePlus foldable coming?

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for today, i.e August 11. The virtual event will begin at 7:30am IST. You will be able to watch Samsung’s online launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel, social media handles including Twitter and Facebook and also on Samsung’s official website. You can also click on the link below to watch the event livestream. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE inadvertently revealed by Samsung, Galaxy S21-like design in tow

5 biggest announcements

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specs, price in India

A lot has been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 ahead of the official release. The Galaxy Z Fold3 will succeed the existing Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is available in India at a price tag of Rs 1,34,999. As per rumours and leaks are considered, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with a slightly higher price tag at around Rs 1,49,990. The official pricing is yet to be revealed!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 256GB of internal storage. Rumorus and leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will come packed with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of three 12-megapixel image sensors and backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

galaxy z fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 specs, price in India

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will release the Galaxy Z Flip3. As per rumours, the Samsung foldable phone will be priced between Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 price bracket. Samsung is yet to reveal the official pricing of the upcoming flip.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is tipped to come packed with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable primary display with a high refresh rate. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the outer side consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. While on the inside, the flip is likely to feature a 10-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip3 is tipped to be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support out-of-the-box.

foldable smartphones under Rs 70,000, foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola RAZR, Motorola, Moto RAZR, Samsung, Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs, price in India

A lot has been already revealed about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic edition. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will run on Samsung and Google’s One UI Watch operating system and be powered by the newly announced Exynos W920 chipset.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes. While the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is likely to be offered with a 1.36-inch AMOLED display in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is said to be backed by a 247mAh battery while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic edition is tipped to include a 361mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a 7-day battery life.

Some of the other features of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 2 include 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, waterproofed up to 50 metres (5ATM), IP68 certification, Bluetooth v5, WLAN, NFC, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be cost around EUR 309 (translates to Rs 27,300) for the 44mm dial version and EUR 279 (comes around Rs 24,300) for the 40mm dial model. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm dial version is expected to be priced around EUR 379 (roughly translates to Rs 33,500) while the Classic edition 46mm dial is tipped to be priced at around EUR 409 (roughly translates to around Rs 36,100).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs, price in India

The newer generation Buds are said to come in four colour options including Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and dynamic two-way speakers support. It is said that the Galaxy Buds 2 will deliver up to 20 hours of playback with five hours of playback on a full charge and around 29 hours with ANC off.

Some of the other features of the next generation Galaxy Buds include support for Bluetooth v5.2, multiple sensors such as accelerometer, proximity sensor, touch pad, ear detection, gyroscope, and magnetic sensor. In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are tipped to be priced at EUR 149.99, which roughly translates to around Rs 13,100.

  Published Date: August 11, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Best Sellers