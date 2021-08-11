Samsung will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event tonight, where it will launch its next-gen foldable smartphones along with a few other products including its next-gen Galaxy Watch 4. Many are excited for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 as it will be the first smartwatch to run Google’s and Samsung’s new wearable operating system, which was revealed earlier this year. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect

Two variants

While Samsung has not officially stated how many smartwatches it will launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event. However, multiple leaks suggest that alongside the vanilla variant of the Galaxy Watch 4, the company will launch another Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with a unique design.

From the leaked renders, we have seen that Samsung will be ditching its rotating bezel in the Galaxy Watch 4. The device could be made available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It is difficult to tell if the rotating bezel would be made available on the Classic version of the watch or not. However, from its looks, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic feels like the true follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 3.

Expected specifications

According to an earlier leak by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Watch 4 will come with 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G rating, Gorilla Glass DX Plus protection and onboard GPS.

If you can’t get enough, enjoy this fresh (translated) official Specs-Sheet of the Galaxy Watch4 Classic#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyWatch4 pic.twitter.com/YH68LQinRo — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 2, 2021

It is also being said that both the Galaxy Watch 4 series devices will feature a seven-day battery life. This if true would be one of the USPs of the device, however, we are a bit sceptical on the point.

The watch is expected to feature a pulse oximeter, heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitoring, and ECG. There is also a floating rumour, which states that the watch will come with a new sensor to monitor body composition, called the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), which will estimate the wearer’s body fat percentage, providing a broader overview of their general health.

No Tizen this time along

Google during its I/O 2021 developers conference confirmed that it has developed a new operating system for smartwatches in collaboration with Samsung and that it would release it later this year with Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. Samsung during MWC 2021, officially confirmed that the new wearable operating system will be called Wear OS 3 and will combine the best of Google’s Wear OS with the best of Samsung’s Tizen.

Samsung will also launch its Wear OS 3 skin, dubbed One UI Watch, apart from the new OS. The skin will bring in multiple features including automatic app installs, settings and feature syncing across phone and watch, and a watch face developer console.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Price

Samsung has officially not released any details regarding the price and availability of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series. However, in a leak by SnoopyTech, we got to know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be priced at Euro 279 (approximately Rs 24,340) for the 40mm version and at Euro 309 (approximately Rs 26,954) for the 44mm version. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could be priced at Euro 379 (approximately Rs 33,063) for the 42mm version and at Euro 409 (approximately Rs 35,675) for the 46mm version.

He also stated that Samsung would offer a Euro 60 Google Play Gift card for the Galaxy Watch 4 and a Euro 85 gift card for the Classic variant as a pre-order bonus.