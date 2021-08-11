comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to launch today: The phone is tipped to feature dual-tone clamshell design, likely to cost $1,249 (around Rs 92,900) for the 8GB/256GB storage version, here's everything you need to know.

Source: Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the next-gen foldable will be officially unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. Rumour has it that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be slightly toned down as compared to the other foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Expected release date, specs, price in India, more to look forward to

T.M. Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile business had said that the next-gen of foldable devices from Samsung will “open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series launch today: Expected price, specs, and other top features we know

While the South Korean tech giant is said to bring the third-gen foldable with significant improvements, rumour mill has been actively sharing key insights about the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phones. We have already listed an article on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumour roundup which you can read it here. That said, here’s what we know so far about the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (expected)

Rumour mill has shed multiple numbers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price tag, with SamMobile previously reporting that the new foldable could come with a slightly lower price tag as compared to the original model. FrontTron claimed that the Z Flip 3 could cost $1,249 (around Rs 92,900) for the 8GB/256GB storage version. The original Galaxy Z Flip cost $1,380 (around Rs 1,02,700).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs, features (expected)

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is assumed to retain the clamshell design. The phone is tipped to have an IPX8 rating to withstand submerge at 1.5 meters. As per leaked posters, the new foldable might come in dual-tone shade like the one we have seen in Google Pixel phones.

As for the core aspects, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, will likely get a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) main screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone could also sport a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the lid, with a 512×260 pixels resolution. For photography, the new Galaxy foldable phone could offer a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. Upfront it could have a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Image source: Giznext

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could pack a 3,300mAh battery with wireless and reverse charging support and 15W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might remain the same as those in Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, reports speculate that the phone might not get UWB support. The hardware details aren’t known yet except that the phone could arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Although we can expect some other memory configurations as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 7:30 pm IST today. Besides the clamshell phones, the tech giant is expected to introduce the long-rumoured Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches and Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds at the virtual event.

  • Published Date: August 11, 2021 12:35 PM IST

