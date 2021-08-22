Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions: 24-hours of using Samsung’s new foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions: It has been 24-hours since I received the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for review. As a tech reviewer, I keep getting new devices every now and then, but this one got me super excited and that’s mainly because of the form factor of the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 and how beautiful and unique it looks when compared to all the boring smartphones around these days. Also Read - Phones set to launch in India next week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 got me even more excited because this is the first time that I am getting to use a foldable phone as my primary device. Well, not just me, but my parents were equally amused to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. My mom was fascinated to see how Samsung managed to fold a glass piece with such ease. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on photos: Best foldable from Samsung?

I am using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for around 24-hours now and here’s my initial thoughts and what I like and dislike about the fold so far. Also Read - Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick under Rs 27,000?

Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen

If you have used one of the previous generation folds, you are going to have a familiar experience with this one. Similar to Fold and Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes one big foldable screen and one cover display on the outer side. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and screen resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels.

I watched several videos on the foldable display and played games like Asphalt 9, Temple Run, and Garena Free Fire and as expected, the screen offers stunning multimedia experience and great viewing angles. The cover display also gets better than before but there are still some limitations out there.

On the outer side, the fold includes a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with screen resolution of 832 x 2268 pixels and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The tall aspect ratio of the outer display can get a little odd sometimes but otherwise it is good to browse social media on this one. For watching videos and typing a message or an email, the cover display isn’t very comfortable to use.

The keypad on the outer display also turns out to be quite smaller and it can often get difficult to type on this one. Watching YouTube videos and movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix is also not very smooth on the cover display. So, for multimedia consumption and playing games, I mainly used the bigger foldable display.

Both the screens include a hole punch notch that consists of a camera sensor to click selfies. The good thing is that the punch hole notch doesn’t really interfere with the viewing experience. Samsung has very smartly managed to hide the punch hole behind a mesh-like animation during video viewing, social media consumption and also playing games. So, the punch hole notch will not interfere much.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, build

While the overall design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is quite similar with the predecessor, Samsung has made slight meaningful changes here and there. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colour options including Phantom black, phantom green and phantom silver. The one featured in the first impression is the black option and it looks extremely classy. The matte finish design looks impressive, and the rear camera module placement is also much cleaner than the predecessor.

It is impressive how smoothly the massive display folds when compared to the previous generation Galaxy Folds. You will need both hands to use the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with ease, as the bigger display cannot be folded with one hand. Well, even if you try to fold the phone with one hand, it might slip off your hand, so be very careful. I am sure you do not want to break a phone that costs way more than a lakh.

As for the build quality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels much sturdier than any of the previous generation folds. Folding and unfolding the phone feels smoother than the predecessor. It doesn’t feel flimsy at any point in time, which is great.

One of the best things is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 including the hinge is water resistant. Interestingly, this is for the very first time that a Galaxy Fold comes with an IP rating. I personally would have liked the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to also offer dust resistance. You never know, may be Samsung will take a note and we could see that in the next iteration of the fold.

Another good thing about the latest generation of Galaxy Fold is the weight. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a very well balanced device and is one of the lightest fold devices that Samsung has launched so far. Despite packing two screens, glass design, and so much tech inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is easy and comfortable to use all throughout the day with ease.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes packed with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens with dual OIS support. It includes a 10-megapixel camera on the cover for selfies while the top of the folding screen includes an under-display camera has 4-megapixel lens.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 manages to click decent pictures with fairly good details, which go missing in some instances, and also colours. While the selfie camera on the cover photo clicks decent selfies with good amount of details, the front sensor on the foldable display disappoints. Selfies clicked with the 4-megapixel under display camera sensor on the massive foldable screen look grainy in the most scenarios and miss out on details often. So, if you want to attend a video call using the Fold, use the outer display camera for best results.

The camera app of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is pretty user friendly and all camera models and options are available right on the main screen. It allows you to click photos even when the phone is half folded. The Fold 3 lets users click a photo and view it right on the same screen. So, kudos to the software team at Samsung for making multitasking a breeze in this foldable phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 performance and battery

In the last 24 hours, I used the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rigorously. I used it to browse social media, watch several videos and a few movies, play games like Asphalt 9 and Temple Run 2, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was able to run all of it very smoothly and seamlessly. However, the phone did heat up after few minutes of constant video viewing and gaming sessions.

Another good thing about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the stereo speakers, which come with support for Dolby Atmos.

While there are a lot of goodness that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings to table, one area where the foldable phone lacks is in the battery. When I unboxed the fold, it was at 70 percent and it lasted for around 8 hours of heavy usage.

The Fold 3 brings a smaller battery capacity when compared to the predecessor. Well, Samsung has probably cut down the battery to make the phone little more compact than before, which is great. But a long lasting battery is not too much to ask for, from a phone priced much more than a lakh. Right?

Galaxy Z fold 3 first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the surely the best practical foldable phone that the company has launched so far. It offers a stunning foldable display as well as a cover screen. While the foldable display offers a great viewing and multimedia experience, the cover screen lacks in various aspects. The outer screen turns out to be good for clicking selfies, checking notifications or even quick social media browsing. But for watching videos or sending message or emails or even playing games, it is better to switch to the bigger screen.

In 24-hours of using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, I found the phone running smoothly in all instances, whether during gaming sessions or video viewing. Some of the other highlights of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are support for stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and also the optimised user interface.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an upgraded version over the predecessor in several departments, but there are still some areas that require improvements such as the camera and the battery.

The Fold 3 manages to click decent photos in good lightning but not so much in low-light instances. While among the two selfie cameras, the one sitting under the foldable screen fails to click detailed pictures. In the battery department too, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 struggles to last for one full day in a single charge, and that’s not something we expect from a phone that costs way more than a lakh.

I will have more to share on the camera performance, software, battery, and more aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the full review next week. Till then, stay tuned to BGR.in!