Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before

When Samsung launched its first foldable device – the Samsung Galaxy Fold – back in 2019, it was nothing short of magic. Until then, a smartphone with a foldable display was completely unheard of. Though the phone received mixed reviews in the beginning primarily because of the issues that it had, soon after, it helped the company carve out its place as the go-to brand for innovation. Now, three years and three iterations later, Samsung’s foldable devices have solidified their place in the mainstream smartphone market. Samsung, on its part, has kept up with its promise by launching new foldable devices – just as it does in case of the Galaxy S-series smartphones – year on year. And the latest entrants to Samsung’s universe of foldable display devices are the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 are the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones that were launched last year and they bring incremental updates to the company’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineups. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

Let’s talk about the Galaxy Z Fold4 first. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 launched in India: Check features, other details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

If you look at the Galaxy Z Fold4 from afar, nothing much has changed. It has the same display – both inside and outside – and the overall design that you got in last year’s Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone. Take a look closer up closer and you will notice that Samsung has made some iterative changes to the device. For starters, the bezels have reduced slightly, which makes the display look marginally bigger. The hinge is solid and slimmer, and the phone is a tad bit lighter now.

In addition to this, Samsung has brought Galaxy S22 series’ Nightography feature to the Galaxy Z Fold4, which the company says makes the images shot in low-light conditions up to 23 percent brighter. The company has also given a slight upgrade to the camera setup, which now features a 50MP primary sensor as against the 12MP primary sensor available in the Galaxy Fold3. Beyond this, the company has added the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with IPX8 rating. On the hardware front, there’s nothing more.

On the software front however, Samsung has brought in new multitasking features on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone. It features a new taskbar that stays pinned to the bottom as you navigate various apps, which brings the phone close to the kind of experience offered by Apple’s MacOS and makes switching between apps easier.

Now, let’s talk about the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung has introduced iterative upgrades to its Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. While the overall look and feel of the phone has remained unchanged, the company has made the hinge slightly slimmer. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 1.2mm thin hinge. It has also made the phone a bit flatter.

Apart from this, Samsung has made substantial changes to the battery. While the Galaxy Z Flip3 came with a 3,300mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a 3,700mAh battery. This bigger battery is coupled with super fast charging technology, which the company says can charge the phone upto 50 percent in around 30 minutes. Like the Galaxy Z Fold4, the company has added the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and IPX8 rating to the Galaxy Z Flip4.

On the software front, Samsung has brought in the Galaxy S22 series’ Nightography feature to the Galaxy Z Flip3 successor as well, which the company says brightens the images by around 65 percent compared to its predecessor. The phone also has a new Flex Cam mode, which lets users capture selfies from the Cover Screen. It also lets users capture timed photos from the phone’s front camera.

Conclusion

While Samsung may not have made any substantial changes to its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 lineups, it has made incremental changes to both the foldables that not only make the overall experience smoother but also pave the way for users to find new use cases for both the devices. These changes also help the company strengthen its place in the foldables market that is still in its nascent stages. They also give users more innovative options to pick from, especially when compared to the conventional smartphone market. Proposition aside, there is a lot that we still don’t know about these smartphones. So, keep an eye out for our detailed reviews.