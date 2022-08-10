comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before
  • Home
  • Features
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Galaxy Z Flip4 First Impressions A Tad Better Than Before
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before

Features

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 today, which bring small yet meaningful updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4_4

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

When Samsung launched its first foldable device – the Samsung Galaxy Fold – back in 2019, it was nothing short of magic. Until then, a smartphone with a foldable display was completely unheard of. Though the phone received mixed reviews in the beginning primarily because of the issues that it had, soon after, it helped the company carve out its place as the go-to brand for innovation. Now, three years and three iterations later, Samsung’s foldable devices have solidified their place in the mainstream smartphone market. Samsung, on its part, has kept up with its promise by launching new foldable devices – just as it does in case of the Galaxy S-series smartphones – year on year. And the latest entrants to Samsung’s universe of foldable display devices are the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 are the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones that were launched last year and they bring incremental updates to the company’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineups. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

Let’s talk about the Galaxy Z Fold4 first. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 launched in India: Check features, other details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

If you look at the Galaxy Z Fold4 from afar, nothing much has changed. It has the same display – both inside and outside – and the overall design that you got in last year’s Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone. Take a look closer up closer and you will notice that Samsung has made some iterative changes to the device. For starters, the bezels have reduced slightly, which makes the display look marginally bigger. The hinge is solid and slimmer, and the phone is a tad bit lighter now.

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

In addition to this, Samsung has brought Galaxy S22 series’ Nightography feature to the Galaxy Z Fold4, which the company says makes the images shot in low-light conditions up to 23 percent brighter. The company has also given a slight upgrade to the camera setup, which now features a 50MP primary sensor as against the 12MP primary sensor available in the Galaxy Fold3. Beyond this, the company has added the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with IPX8 rating. On the hardware front, there’s nothing more.

On the software front however, Samsung has brought in new multitasking features on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone. It features a new taskbar that stays pinned to the bottom as you navigate various apps, which brings the phone close to the kind of experience offered by Apple’s MacOS and makes switching between apps easier.

Now, let’s talk about the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung has introduced iterative upgrades to its Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. While the overall look and feel of the phone has remained unchanged, the company has made the hinge slightly slimmer. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 1.2mm thin hinge. It has also made the phone a bit flatter.

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Apart from this, Samsung has made substantial changes to the battery. While the Galaxy Z Flip3 came with a 3,300mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a 3,700mAh battery. This bigger battery is coupled with super fast charging technology, which the company says can charge the phone upto 50 percent in around 30 minutes. Like the Galaxy Z Fold4, the company has added the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and IPX8 rating to the Galaxy Z Flip4.

On the software front, Samsung has brought in the Galaxy S22 series’ Nightography feature to the Galaxy Z Flip3 successor as well, which the company says brightens the images by around 65 percent compared to its predecessor. The phone also has a new Flex Cam mode, which lets users capture selfies from the Cover Screen. It also lets users capture timed photos from the phone’s front camera.

Conclusion

While Samsung may not have made any substantial changes to its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 lineups, it has made incremental changes to both the foldables that not only make the overall experience smoother but also pave the way for users to find new use cases for both the devices. These changes also help the company strengthen its place in the foldables market that is still in its nascent stages. They also give users more innovative options to pick from, especially when compared to the conventional smartphone market. Proposition aside, there is a lot that we still don’t know about these smartphones. So, keep an eye out for our detailed reviews.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 9:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report
News
Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched

Here s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Photo Gallery

Here s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

How to set up Sleep Schedule on iPhone

How To

How to set up Sleep Schedule on iPhone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check images

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check details

Motorola Razr 2022 will cost this much

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000
Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details

News

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details
Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999