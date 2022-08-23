comscore Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time
Should you buy iPhone 13 right now or wait for iPhone 14?

Are you planning to buy iPhone 13? Now might not be a good time to do so. Here's what you need to do.

September is almost here and so is the iPhone launch season. If reports are to be believed, Apple is will launch its next-generation iPhone models — the iPhone 14 series — on September 7. The series is tipped to go on sale on Friday in the week after that, that is, September 16. While there is an excitement surrounding the launch of the new iPhone models, there is also a dilemma as to whether to buy the existing iPhone 13 series or to wait for the newer iPhone models. Also Read - Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

While the question might seem perplexing at first, the answer is quite simple. There are several reasons for it. Also Read - Apple’s M2-powered two MacBook Pro models to enter production in Q4 2022

iPhone 14 expected features

Apple, over past couple of years, has been releasing incremental updates to its iPhone models. This means that while Apple will introduce new features and upgraded specifications in its upcoming iPhone 14 models, interested customers shouldn’t expect a significant bump in features as it happened in the case of iPhone X. As per reports, Apple is expected to introduce its upgraded processor, that is, A16 Bionic, in two top variants of the iPhone 14 series. This means that while the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are expected to get the A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 14 Max and the vanilla iPhone 14 smartphone will get the A15 Bionic chipset — the system-on-chip (SoC) that powers the company’s iPhone 13 series smartphones. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Additionally, the top models of the iPhone 14 series are also tipped to get a pill-shaped notch in the top while the base variants are expected to retain the existing notch, which the company is likely to shrink a bit this year. Reports also tip the iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones to get a slightly bigger display by the virtue of bezels that are likely to shrink further. The overall size, however, is expected to remain almost the same. The iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to get 120Hz display as their iPhone 13 siblings.

This trend of introducing major changes to the Pro-level devices is also likely to permeate to the camera details as well. While Apple is likely to introduce updated selfie cameras in the iPhone 14 series smartphones, upgrades to the rear camera (a 48MP primary sensor among other things) are expected to be available in the Pro variant devices only.

Simply put, while Apple is expected to introduce some interesting changes in the iPhone 14 series, most of these are likely to be restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones.

iPhone 14 expected pricing

As far as pricing is concerned, a report by MacRumors says that the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to cost $100 (Rs 8,000 approximately) dearer than their predecessor. This means that iPhone 14 could be priced around $799, while the iPhone 14 Pro could be priced around $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced around $1,199. In India, these prices are expected to be even higher. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900. With iPhone 14, these prices are expected to go up further.

Drop in iPhone 13 pricing

Apple is expected to drop the pricing of its iPhone 13 series smartphones as it launches the iPhone 14 series. This price drop is likely to be accompanied by slew of discounts being offered by retailers. For instance, Apple dropped the price of its iPhone 12 after it launched the iPhone 13 series. If Apple follows this trend, even the Pro-series iPhone models are likely to get cheaper and hence more accessible.

So, which iPhone model should you buy?

The answer, at this point, is quite simple. Price drop coupled with discounts present the iPhone 13 series as a better proposition when compared to the iPhone 14 series, which as per reports, is likely to cost significantly more than the iPhone 13 series.

While Apple is tipped to bring some interesting features in its iPhone 14 series, the changes are expected to be restricted to the Pro models. This coupled with the increase in pricing is likely to put the iPhone 14 Pro series models out of budget for a lot of buyers. The Pro series models in the iPhone 13 series, on the other hand, are likely to become more accessible and well within the budget of a lot of buyers. This means that the buyers looking for slightly advanced features that are a part of the Pro series devices will be able to buy these devices at reduced prices, which in turn would make the iPhone 13 Pro series devices more accessible.

So, buying the iPhone 13 series smartphones — based on the budget that users have and the features that they are looking for — when Apple launches the iPhone 14 series devices is a better proposition that buying the iPhone 14 series smartphones.

  Published Date: August 23, 2022 8:29 PM IST
