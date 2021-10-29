comscore Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India
Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

Snap is relying on its partnership with Google for JioPhone Next to grow its userbase in the country. Jio and Google have confirmed to release the much awaited around Diwali. The specific launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, but reports suggest that the release will happen before November 4 or days before that.

Snap Inc earlier this week announced reaching the milestone of 100 million Snapchatters monthly in India. Speaking to BGR.in, Nana Murugesan – Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc said that “investments in localizing the app experience, forging local partnerships and the positive impact of all the cultural moments we celebrate have led us reaching a milestone of 100 million.” Also Read - Google Play store bans over 150 apps: Uninstall them if you have them downloaded on your phone

One of the biggest aspects that helped Snapchat achieve the milestone in India is the active partnership with Android OEMs. “India is the first and only market where Snapchat has distribution partnerships with all the top android OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), to reach over 100 million devices in India,” Murugesan said. Also Read - Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: See how the Google and Apple flagship perform against each other

Snap’s off-Snapchat OEM Strategy was started last year through a separate initiative called Camera Kit, which allows to import Snap camera and AR tech directly into the OEM’s native camera app. The company already has a global partnership with Samsung to bring its camera and AR tech directly into the native camera of several Galaxy A series models. Also Read - Want to get your photo removed from Google images? Step-by-step guide to do so

“We also have Bitmoji integrations in the Samsung Galaxy’s native keyboard. This represents a longer-term strategy to share the power of Snap’s AR technology into OEM smartphone native camera apps and other apps around the world, such as Bumble, Disney and Sharechat Moj,” Murugesan explained.

He further said that Snap works with the “leading Android OEMs and carriers around performance optimization to make the Snapchat app and camera work as best as possible, and pre-installs (preloads) including on Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and other leading Android OEMs to make the Snapchat app as accessible as possible.”

Snap is now highly relying on its partnership with Google for JioPhone Next to grow its userbase in the country. Jio and Google have confirmed to release the much awaited around Diwali. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, but reports suggest that the release will happen before November 4 or of the day.

Ahead of the launch, Snapchat has revealed that the JioPhone Next will come preinstalled with Snap’s camera lenses with the camera app. With this initiative, Snapchat aims to reach more and more customers in India, especially in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities, since those are the areas which Jio and Google aim to capture with the upcoming affordable Jio smartphone.

Murugesan highlighted that pre-installing the Snapchat app on various device helped Snap reach wider audiences. “Partner with device makers in unique and innovative ways, ranging from shortcuts to our AR lenses to performance enhancements on the technical side to ensure the best experience for users,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to innovate and bring more meaningful integrations with our OEM and mobile ecosystem partners to our community,” Murugesan added.

