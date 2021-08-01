Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is currently one of the most in-demand commodities right now, with it being scooped up as soon as a lot is made available anywhere in the world. If you are lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5 unit, here is a list of PS5 game titles that you can be excited to play when they launch within the next two months, including games like Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and Hades. Also Read - Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 units; now among the fastest selling game consoles

Hades

Hades will launch on August 13 for the PS5 and the PS4. This indie title made it big last year when it was released for the PC and the Switch. The game starts with you playing as Zagreus, son of Hades trying to escape the ever-shifting underworld. The game is extremely fast-paced and has a lot of randomly generated levels, which keeps the players on their toes. Also Read - Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima was a runaway hit when it was released last year for the PS4. The open-world samurai action game is now getting bigger and better with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut slated to release on August 20. The expansion would bring a brand new territory to the map along with new threats, stories, missions and more. The PS5 version would also include other enhancements, like faster loading, DualSense implementation, and Japanese lip-synching.

Deathloop

Deathloop is finally here and will be releasing on September 14. The game would allow you to play as Colt, a man stuck in a time loop on Blackreef Island with a bunch of maniacs. The goal of the game is to assassinate eight targets in one rotation in order to break the cycle, for this you would have to use the loop to your advantage.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches for the PS5 on September 24 delivering additional content on top of what the original PS4 version delivered. Players will get remastered graphics along with new content and enhanced gameplay features. The developers have added more weapons, equipment, and vehicles, new modes, missions, and areas to explore, and even expanded storylines and UI enhancements. Online features are getting a boost too.

Other notable PS5 games launching in August, September