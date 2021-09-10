comscore Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

PlayStation Showcase 2021: Look at everything Sony revealed at its PlayStation Showcase event from Marvel's Wolverine, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and much more.

While we got to see a return of E3 this year, Sony continued to remain absent from the expo. The company seems to have replaced its E3 panel with its own PlayStation Showcase event. During the event, the company showcased roughly 40 minutes of trailers and gameplay footage of much-awaited first party and third party games. Here we will be taking a look at everything Sony showcased during its PlayStation Showcase event this year. Also Read - PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

Everything revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2021

  1. Knights of the Old Republic Remake
  2. Project EVE
  3. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – March 25, 2022
  4. Forspoken – Spring 2022
  5. Rainbow Six Extraction – January 2022
  6. Alan Wake Remastered – October 5, 2021
  7. Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online – March 2022
  8. Ghostwire: Tokyo – 2022
  9. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – October 26, 2021
  10. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt – 2022
  11. Deathloop – September 14, 2021
  12. Kid A Mnesia Exhibition – November 2021
  13. Tchia
  14. Uncharted Legacy of Thieves – Early 2022
  15. Marvel’s Wolverine
  16. Gran Turismo 7 – March 2022
  17. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 2023
  18. God of War Ragnarök

Details

Knights of the Old Republic Remake – Lucasfilms Games and Aspyr revealed the Knights of the Old Republic remake for the PS5. The footage showcased classic Star Wars moments and all of the next-gen features being added. Also Read - Sony PS5 Digital Edition, a lighter version with new stand design now on sale

Also Read - GTA 6 new features leaked online, likely to get a unique theme

Project Eve – Project Eve trailer showcased the hack-n-slash gameplay, which would remind you of games like Devil May Cry. The trailer showcased the intense gameplay and the great visual, which will make you very excited for the upcoming game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has put characters in a fantasy setting in the looter-shooter genre. The game will be very fun to play when it comes out.

Forspoken – Forspoken was originally showcased a year ago during the PlayStation 5 reveal. During this showcase, the company detailed the narrative of the game a bit more and revealed the beautiful graphics.

Rainbow Six Extraction – Rainbow Six Extraction trailer showcased the gameplay and revealed a bit of the storyline that will be explored in the game. Also, there were a huge number of undead in the trailer.

Alan Wake Remaster – Alan Wake Remaster for the PS5 will be a psychological horror game with a lot of irony. The game will be a must-play for fans of the series and will be enjoyable for everyone even if they are unfamiliar with the series.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online – Rockstar Games at the event announced the GTA V: Expanded and Enhanced Edition, scheduled to release on November 21. It also revealed that GTA Online for next-gen consoles will be made available in March 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Ghostwire: Tokyo from the trailer feels to be a very good blend of the action and horror genre. The trailer showcased impressive visuals along with pretty engaging and innovative gameplay.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – After Avengers we are now getting a game on the Guardians of the Galaxy. The trailer showcased the characters and the visuals along with a lot of Peter Quill jokes.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt – Blood Hunt will bring vampires with guns and multiple other cool abilities. The trailer gave us a look at the gameplay, classes of vampires and much more.

Deathloop – Deathloop will bring in a hooking storyline and amazing visual on September 14. The game is one that a lot of PlayStation owners are excited to get their hands on.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition – Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is set inside of a upside-down digital/analogue universe. The game has been created to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s seminal albums “Kid A” and “Amnesia”.

Tchia – Tchia was originally revealed back in 2020 and at this year’s PlayStation Showcase revealed the beautiful graphics, a heart-wrenching story and much more in a trailer.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves – During the event, it was revealed that both the Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy games will be remastered for the PS5 and PC. Both the games will be a part of the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves.

Marvel’s Wolverine – After Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank, Insomniac Games has put its eyes on bringing Wolverine to the PlayStation in his own solo outing. The trailer showcased a moody and violent Wolverine. The game will be leaning towards the comics more than the movies, without worrying about having a PG rating.


Gran Turismo 7 – The game trailer showcased the beautiful cars and the game world where you will be racing them. The game will bring a lot of new mechanics and is said to be the best Gran Turismo ever.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – One of the best PlayStation games to date has been Marvel’s Spider-Man, and now Insomniac Games is ready with its direct sequel. The game will carry on the tale of Peter who will join forces with Miles to take on Venom.

God of War Ragnarök – God of War Ragnarok has finally been revealed with Santa Monica Studios having showed off the gameplay, story beats and narrative elements.

  Published Date: September 10, 2021 1:57 PM IST

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: List of active codes, how to earn free rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: List of active codes, how to earn free rewards

Best Sellers