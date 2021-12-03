comscore How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users
Spotify Wrapped 2021 to Apple Music Replay: Hold my beer

Spotify's top 5 artists of the year include Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber. As per the Spotify charts, Bad Bunny has been the most-streamed artist for the second consecutive year with over 9.1 billion streams without releasing a new album this year.

Just like every year, Spotify has released the Spotify Wrapped 2021 with even more entertaining features. It is time to paint your social media feeds with your personalised Spotify lookbook sharing the listening trend of the year. This year, Spotify has introduced new features like audio aura, two truths and a lie, blend and more play cards. While Spotify users are having fun sharing all these lavish recaps on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and other social media platforms, Apple Music users who actually pay all year long to listen to music are feeling FOMO! Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to see your top songs, artists, albums of 2021

To be fair, the Apple Music Replay feature is now available for its users but all that it shows is the top songs, artists and albums of the year. And to share this limited data, users have to take a screenshot. I mean what! Whhyyy? The funny thing is, Apple Music introduced the Replay feature concept back in 2019, but looks like Spotify just beat Apple at its own game! Still unsure why Apple, even after four years of launch, is adamant not to update its Replay feature which now clearly looks half-baked. Also Read - Spotify launches Netflix Hub to offer exclusive soundtracks, podcast and more

Well, this clearly sparked a hilarious memefest on Twitter. Here are a few tweets that you shouldn’t miss: Also Read - Spotify no longer shuffles songs of an album by default, all thanks to Adele

For the unversed, Spotify’s top 5 artists of the year include Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber. As per the charts, Bad Bunny has been the most-streamed artist for the second consecutive year with over 9.1 billion streams without releasing a new album this year. As for the most-streamed songs, Olivia Rodrigo’s runaway “drivers license,” which garnered over 1.1 billion streams was on the top of the list this year, followed by Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, Justin Bieber’s “STAY”, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (feat. DaBaby).”

On Spotify, the most streamed music album in 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album SOUR, followed by Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Ed Sheeran’s =, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her coming in second, third, fourth, and fifth positions.

Spotify revealed that the Spotify exclusive, The Joe Rogan Experience is the number-one podcast on Spotify globally. It is followed by the fearless Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. True crime and news are the most popular genres on the music streaming platform. Other popular podcasts on Spotify include Crime JunkieTED Talks Daily, and The Daily. 

Speaking about the yearly trends, Nostalgia played a role in the users’ listening history this year. Many rediscovered old favorites—and new generations adopted them. Spotify revealed that there were more than 42 million streams of vaccine-related playlists this year.

All these are the general trends of the year, but you should get your own exclusive fun mood boards, if you haven’t already, unless you are also an Apple Music user…

  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 9:06 PM IST

