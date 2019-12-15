With mobile and broadband data getting cheaper, the popularity of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms has been on a rise. There is over 10,000 hours of video content to consume via various platforms. While most current televisions come with smart TV features, there are some that don’t. And this is when you can go for Tata Sky Binge, Airtel Xstream Stick or d2h Magic streaming dongle to turn your dumb TV smart. But what exactly you get with these streaming services, and which is a better option? Let’s find out.

Tata Sky Binge

What is Tata Sky Binge?

Tata Sky Binge offers users with a customized Amazon Fire TV Stick. This will need to be connected to the TV’s HDMI port. Users will need to connect it to a Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot to be able to stream content. It also supports Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Who can buy and what are the charges?

Only Tata Sky users can get the Binge dongle. It is usually available for Rs 3,999 via Amazon India, but Tata Sky users get it for free. Talking about charges, users need to pay Rs 249 per month, over and above their DTH bills. For this amount, the DTH operator is offering access to select OTT services.

Which streaming services are included?

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ZEE5 and Sun NXT services. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, Netflix and Voot apps, and enjoy that content too. But for that, you will need to pay extra. You also get a complimentary Amazon Prime Video subscription for three months with Tata Sky Binge. After the free trial ends, you will have to pay Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 per year to continue with the subscription.

Lastly, there is also Tata Sky Binge app that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get a catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days. There is also JioTV app, where Jio subscribers can login and stream over 600 live TV channels.

Airtel Xstream Stick

What is Airtel Xstream Stick?

Just like Google Chromecast, the Airtel Xstream Stick is a small device that connects to your TV using an HDMI cable. The plug & play device runs on Android Oreo OS, features built-in Chromecast and is powered by a 1.6GHz processor. You also get a voice-enabled remote control with the Xstream Stick device.

Who can buy and what are the charges?

Whether you have an Airtel prepaid, postpaid or broadband connection, or you are not a Airtel subscriber at all, it doesn’t matter. Anyone can buy the Airtel Xstream Stick for Rs 3,999. Yes, it is Rs 500 more than Google Chromecast, but here, you also get a voice-enabled remote, something that you don’t with Google’s dongle. Talking about charges, you have to pay Rs 999 for a year, which gives you can access to stream unlimited content from Xstream platform.

What streaming services are included?

Airtel has partnered with OTT platforms such as ZEE, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hooq and more to offer users an access to over 10,000 movies and shows. As the Xstream stick runs on Google OS, you also get support for Play Store. This also means that you get to download Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix among other apps. However, to stream content from these platforms, you will need a separate subscription to access that content. Sadly, unlike Tata Sky Binge, the Airtel Xstream Stick does not support Live TV channel, which is a bummer.

d2h Magic

What is d2h Magic?

Just like the Tata Sky Binge, the d2h magic too is a streaming stick. There is a small difference though. While the Binge dongle connects to the HDMI port of your TV set, the d2h magic connects to the USB port of the Dish TV set-top-box. You will need to connect it to the Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot for connectivity. The device comes with a single remote control that will let you control your TV, set-top-box and the streaming device.

Who can buy and what are the charges?

Dish TV users can avail the streaming device at an introductory price of Rs 399. As a part of the preview offer, first three months subscription will be completely free. After the initial three months, users will have to pay Rs 25 (plus taxes) monthly to continue watching.

Which streaming services are included?

The d2h Magic streaming stick allows you to stream content from OTT apps. These include Hungama Play, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Watcho. Users will also get catch-up TV feature to watch the repeat telecast of your favorite TV shows or movies you missed.

Should you choose Tata Sky Binge, Airtel Xstream Stick or d2h Magic?

Now, that’s a tough question. The d2h Magic Stick is the cheapest of all, both from price and monthly subscription point of view. But the access is very limited. Next, we talk about Airtel Xstream Stick, which costs nearly Rs 4,000, comes with good streaming content, but misses out on Live TV.

Lastly, we have Tata Sky Binge. You get Fire TV Stick for free, and for a subscription of Rs 249 a month, you get access to live TV channels, and catch-up TV too. What’s more, you can also install apps like Netflix and more, and access the content by paying extra for the subscription. And with Alexa support, you can even control your smart home devices with your voice command. All these factors, make Tata Sky Binge a little attractive compared to others.