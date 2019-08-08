comscore Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared
  • Home
  • Features
  • Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here is a look at the differences
News

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here is a look at the differences

Features

With the Binge service, Tata Sky is offering users with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. Here is a look at the differences between normal Fire TV Stick and Tata Sky Edition.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 5:11 PM IST
Tata Sky Amazon Fire TV Stick main

Earlier this year, Tata Sky announced a new service called Binge. It brings the best of OTT streaming services along with live TV and DTH in one single package. You pay a fixed monthly fee, and get a subscription to popular OTT platforms. But is it better to get Tata Sky Binge or get a regular Fire TV Stick? We explain the differences.

Pricing

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 3,999, and you can buy it from Amazon India. The Tata Sky Binge edition Fire TV Stick is available for free to interested Tata Sky customers. However, there is an additional monthly fee of Rs 249 that users need to pay over and above their monthly recharge.

Tata Sky Binge bundled OTT services

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT services. If we calculate individual subscription charges, Hotstar Premium membership is available for Rs 299 a month, or Rs 999 a year. Similarly, if you look at Eros Now, the subscription is available for Rs 99 a month or Rs 950 per year.

The plan also includes Hungama Play subscription which is usually Rs 149 a month, or Rs 1,399 a year. A yearly total of these subscription services come to Rs 3,348. But with Tata Sky Binge, you pay Rs 2,988, which is a saving of Rs 360. This is not big, but whatever you save, is a saving.

Tata Sky is also offering free Amazon Prime Video subscription for three months. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, ZEE5 and Netflix app and enjoy that content too. But for that, you will need to pay extra.

Tata Sky Binge and JioTV app

Perhaps, one of the differentiators is the Tata Sky Binge and JioTV apps that come pre-installed. The Binge app lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get a catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days. This app isn’t available in the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick app store. Same is the case with JioTV app. Both these apps give you access to over 600 live TV channels.

Should you buy the Fire TV Stick or go for Tata Sky Binge?

Well, today, a lot of us already have Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar subscription. Other services like Hungama Play and Eros Now gives you access to Bollywood and Hollywood movies, and regional movies too. If you are one of those who watch a lot of regional movies and sports, getting Binge could be a good option. This is provided you are a Tata Sky subscriber. Otherwise, you are better off buying one from Amazon. You will miss out on Binge and JioTV app though.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
How To
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Features

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to come pre-loaded with Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to come pre-loaded with Call of Duty: Mobile

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Top offers

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Top offers

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

New Apple iMessage bug discovered

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more

Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

How To

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection
How to choose Tata Sky set-top-box

How To

How to choose Tata Sky set-top-box
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Features

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared
Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

News

Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Band 5 भारत में 2599 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, Flipkart पर शुरू हुई सेल

Vivo S1 का 4GB रैम वेरिएंट ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानें कीमत और सब्सक्रिप्शन में अंतर

Best Daily 1GB Data Plan : Jio, Airtel और Vodafone-idea कौन हैं बेहतर

Samung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9: जानें तीनों में क्या है अंतर

News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300
News
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300
New Apple iMessage bug discovered

News

New Apple iMessage bug discovered
Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more
Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700

News

Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700
Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

News

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app