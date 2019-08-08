Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Earlier this year, Tata Sky announced a new service called Binge. It brings the best of OTT streaming services along with live TV and DTH in one single package. You pay a fixed monthly fee, and get a subscription to popular OTT platforms. But is it better to get Tata Sky Binge or get a regular Fire TV Stick? We explain the differences.

Pricing

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 3,999, and you can buy it from Amazon India. The Tata Sky Binge edition Fire TV Stick is available for free to interested Tata Sky customers. However, there is an additional monthly fee of Rs 249 that users need to pay over and above their monthly recharge.

Tata Sky Binge bundled OTT services

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT services. If we calculate individual subscription charges, Hotstar Premium membership is available for Rs 299 a month, or Rs 999 a year. Similarly, if you look at Eros Now, the subscription is available for Rs 99 a month or Rs 950 per year.

The plan also includes Hungama Play subscription which is usually Rs 149 a month, or Rs 1,399 a year. A yearly total of these subscription services come to Rs 3,348. But with Tata Sky Binge, you pay Rs 2,988, which is a saving of Rs 360. This is not big, but whatever you save, is a saving.

Tata Sky is also offering free Amazon Prime Video subscription for three months. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, ZEE5 and Netflix app and enjoy that content too. But for that, you will need to pay extra.

Tata Sky Binge and JioTV app

Perhaps, one of the differentiators is the Tata Sky Binge and JioTV apps that come pre-installed. The Binge app lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get a catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days. This app isn’t available in the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick app store. Same is the case with JioTV app. Both these apps give you access to over 600 live TV channels.

Should you buy the Fire TV Stick or go for Tata Sky Binge?

Well, today, a lot of us already have Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar subscription. Other services like Hungama Play and Eros Now gives you access to Bollywood and Hollywood movies, and regional movies too. If you are one of those who watch a lot of regional movies and sports, getting Binge could be a good option. This is provided you are a Tata Sky subscriber. Otherwise, you are better off buying one from Amazon. You will miss out on Binge and JioTV app though.