Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Mobile data and broadband has become extremely cheap in India, and average download speeds have gone up too. This has been one of the reasons for the rise in popularity of OTT streaming services such as Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 to name a few. Recently, Tata Sky introduced Tata Sky Binge where it is offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free along with a subscription to OTT services. Now, even Dish TV has come up with a similar “d2h magic” service. We compared the pricing and features of both services, and here is how they fare.

Dish TV d2h magic detailed

What is d2h magic?

Just like the Tata Sky Binge, the d2h magic too is a streaming stick. There is a small difference though. While the Binge dongle connects to the HDMI port of your TV set, the d2h magic connects to the USB port of the Dish TV set-top-box. You will need to connect it to the Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot for connectivity. The device comes with a single remote control that will let you control your TV, set-top-box and the streaming device.

Dish TV d2h magic price and streaming services

Dish TV users can avail the streaming device at an introductory price of Rs 399. As a part of the preview offer, first three months subscription will be completely free. After the initial three months, users will have to pay Rs 25 (plus taxes) monthly to continue watching. With the streaming service, Dish TV is competing with Tata Sky Binge service.

It allows you to stream content from OTT apps. These include Hungama Play, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Watcho. Users will also get catch-up TV feature to watch the repeat telecast of your favorite TV shows or movies you missed.

How to order d2h magic

If you are a Dish TV subscriber, you can head over to the company website (www.d2h.com) or call 1800 1370 111 to order the d2h Magic streaming device.

Tata Sky Binge detailed

What is Tata Sky Binge?

Tata Sky Binge offers users with a customized Amazon Fire TV Stick. This will need to be connected to the TV’s HDMI port. Users will need to connect it to a Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot to be able to stream content.

Tata Sky Binge pricing and streaming services

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 3,999, but Tata Sky users get it for free. However, there is an additional monthly fee of Rs 249 that users need to pay over and above their monthly recharge. As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT services. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, ZEE5 and Netflix app and enjoy that content too. But for that, you will need to pay extra.

You also get complimentary Amazon Prime Video subscription for three months with Tata Sky Binge. After the free trial ends, you will have to pay Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 per year to continue with the subscription.

It also includes Tata Sky Binge app that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get a catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days. There is also JioTV app, where Jio subscribers can login and stream over 600 live TV channels.

How to order Tata Sky Binge?

Interested users can give a missed call on “8460984609” or call up the customer care on “1800-208-6633” to apply.

Which one is better?

Price-wise, definitely d2h magic looks good. However, you will need to be a Dish TV subscriber for that. Also, the content platforms that the company has partnered with don’t have an appealing catalog of shows and movies. For Tata Sky users, Binge is an interesting option where you get access to a whole range of entertainment services. Right from Hotstar to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, everything is covered.