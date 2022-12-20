Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Tecno recently launched its flagship Phantom X2 smartphone series, consisting of the Phantom X2 5G and the Phantom X2 Pro 5G, at a global launch event in Dubai. Of these, the vanilla Phantom X2 5G is set to arrive in India in January 2023. On the sidelines of the Phantom X2 5G launch, we sat down for a chat with the Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra to talk about 5G smartphones and the company’s future plans in India. During our conversation, the Tecno India CEO not only divulged the company’s plans of expanding its smartphone portfolio in the country, but he also shared details about Tecno’s plans of offering products across categories such as wearables and hearables. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

5G smartphones and expanding into ultra-premium smartphone segment

At the moment, Phantom X, which is priced at Rs 25,999, is the flagship device by Tecno that is available in India. When the Phantom X2 5G arrives in India next month, it is likely to push that boundary further by launching Tecno, a brand known for its budget smartphones, into the mid-budget premium to premium smartphone category. But the company doesn’t plan on stopping there. The company plans to launch ‘more premium smartphones than the Phantom X2 Pro’ in India soon.

“We already are planning one or two big launches, even more premium than Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. That you will come to know may be in a couple of months. Our products are ready,” the Tecno India CEO told BGR India.

“By the end of 2023, India will be completely 5G. So, once India becomes 5G, we need to have a complete 5G portfolio. So, in the 5G portfolio, we will be focusing on the ultra-premium, premium as well as the mid-premium to high segment,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether or not Tecno will bring 5G smartphones in under 15K market segment, Talapatra said, “…10-15K we will be planning to bring 5G smartphones. But below 10K, currently no plans.”

About launching foldable smartphones

During our conversation, Talapatra also touched upon the possibility of launching a foldable display smartphone – a product category that an increasing number of smartphone makers are introducing. While he didn’t completely reject the idea of launching a foldable device, he did stress on the fact that the company’s focus at the moment was on the Phantom X2 series.

“…So, foldables is also one of the options in the product category but right now we’re focused on Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro,” he said.

A Tecno laptop in India?

Apart from talking about smartphones, the Tecno India CEO also shared details about Tecno’s plans of expanding its product portfolio in India. Laptops, for instance, is one category that the Tecno offers in some global market but not in India. Not yet at least. However, in the coming year that is likely to change.

During our conversation, the Tecno executive said that there is a possibility of the company introducing laptops in India in 2023. “Laptop we’re still not decided…but we are very confident that before H1, we will launch laptops in India,” he said.

“We’re speaking to few of the partners because what we do generally is that when we launch a product, we’re not in a hurry of launching it across. So, may be we will do a pilot with one of the B2C companies or brand, or may be we will partner with Maharashtra or Delhi. We will launch it in some of the markets. We will how the response is, post that we will go pan-India,” he added.

Expanding portfolio to wearables and hearables

Additionally, he talked about the Tecno’s plans of completing the ecosystem by introducing smartwatches and TWS earbuds in India. “In 2023, you will see the entire smartwatch, TWS, hearables and wearables from Tecno. The smartwatch industry is growing very very rapidly and we think we should not be left out in that. We will be there in smartwatches. We have already started working on it,” he shared.

Transition from 4G to 5G

Lastly, Talapatra also touched upon the most talked about topic in the tech world right, that is, 5G. While answering a question on how easy or how difficult will it be for the device makers to promote 5G adoption in India and how long is it expected to take, Talpatra said that adoption is expected to happen at a high rate.

“India has just become 5G…But 82 million customers are already on 5G. And we are among the top three markets in 5G. US, China and India. So, the adaption rate is very very fast. What we expect is by 2023 mid, if you want to buy a new phone and that phone is anywhere between 13-20K, the consumer will not buy a 4G phone,” he told BGR India.