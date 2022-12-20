comscore Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO
  • Home
  • Features
  • Tecno Will Launch Smartwatches Tws Earbuds And Laptops In India In 2023 Says Tecno India Ceo Arijeet Talapatra
News

Tecno will launch smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and laptops in India in 2023, says Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra

Features

On the sidelines of the Phantom X2 5G global launch, we sat down for a chat with Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra to discuss the company's future plans for India. Here's what he shared.

Highlights

  • Tecno is planning to launch laptops in India in 2023.
  • Tecno is planning to launch wearables and hearables in India in 2023.
  • Tecno plans to bring 5G smartphones in under 15K market segment in India.
Tecno India CEO

Image: Arijeet Talapatra / LinkedIn

Tecno recently launched its flagship Phantom X2 smartphone series, consisting of the Phantom X2 5G and the Phantom X2 Pro 5G, at a global launch event in Dubai. Of these, the vanilla Phantom X2 5G is set to arrive in India in January 2023. On the sidelines of the Phantom X2 5G launch, we sat down for a chat with the Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra to talk about 5G smartphones and the company’s future plans in India. During our conversation, the Tecno India CEO not only divulged the company’s plans of expanding its smartphone portfolio in the country, but he also shared details about Tecno’s plans of offering products across categories such as wearables and hearables. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

5G smartphones and expanding into ultra-premium smartphone segment

At the moment, Phantom X, which is priced at Rs 25,999, is the flagship device by Tecno that is available in India. When the Phantom X2 5G arrives in India next month, it is likely to push that boundary further by launching Tecno, a brand known for its budget smartphones, into the mid-budget premium to premium smartphone category. But the company doesn’t plan on stopping there. The company plans to launch ‘more premium smartphones than the Phantom X2 Pro’ in India soon.

“We already are planning one or two big launches, even more premium than Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. That you will come to know may be in a couple of months. Our products are ready,” the Tecno India CEO told BGR India.
“By the end of 2023, India will be completely 5G. So, once India becomes 5G, we need to have a complete 5G portfolio. So, in the 5G portfolio, we will be focusing on the ultra-premium, premium as well as the mid-premium to high segment,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether or not Tecno will bring 5G smartphones in under 15K market segment, Talapatra said, “…10-15K we will be planning to bring 5G smartphones. But below 10K, currently no plans.”

About launching foldable smartphones

During our conversation, Talapatra also touched upon the possibility of launching a foldable display smartphone – a product category that an increasing number of smartphone makers are introducing. While he didn’t completely reject the idea of launching a foldable device, he did stress on the fact that the company’s focus at the moment was on the Phantom X2 series.

“…So, foldables is also one of the options in the product category but right now we’re focused on Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro,” he said.

A Tecno laptop in India?

Apart from talking about smartphones, the Tecno India CEO also shared details about Tecno’s plans of expanding its product portfolio in India. Laptops, for instance, is one category that the Tecno offers in some global market but not in India. Not yet at least. However, in the coming year that is likely to change.

During our conversation, the Tecno executive said that there is a possibility of the company introducing laptops in India in 2023. “Laptop we’re still not decided…but we are very confident that before H1, we will launch laptops in India,” he said.

“We’re speaking to few of the partners because what we do generally is that when we launch a product, we’re not in a hurry of launching it across. So, may be we will do a pilot with one of the B2C companies or brand, or may be we will partner with Maharashtra or Delhi. We will launch it in some of the markets. We will how the response is, post that we will go pan-India,” he added.

Expanding portfolio to wearables and hearables

Additionally, he talked about the Tecno’s plans of completing the ecosystem by introducing smartwatches and TWS earbuds in India. “In 2023, you will see the entire smartwatch, TWS, hearables and wearables from Tecno. The smartwatch industry is growing very very rapidly and we think we should not be left out in that. We will be there in smartwatches. We have already started working on it,” he shared.

Transition from 4G to 5G

Lastly, Talapatra also touched upon the most talked about topic in the tech world right, that is, 5G. While answering a question on how easy or how difficult will it be for the device makers to promote 5G adoption in India and how long is it expected to take, Talpatra said that adoption is expected to happen at a high rate.

“India has just become 5G…But 82 million customers are already on 5G. And we are among the top three markets in 5G. US, China and India. So, the adaption rate is very very fast. What we expect is by 2023 mid, if you want to buy a new phone and that phone is anywhere between 13-20K, the consumer will not buy a 4G phone,” he told BGR India.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 8:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year
Telecom
Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year
Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Features

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more

Deals

Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more

Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

Laptops

Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Telecom

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

Instagram s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

Paytm introduces Payment Protect feature to secure digital payments

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?