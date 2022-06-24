Telegram recently introduced a new premium service for the first time. The application prides itself on staying away from ads and it has opted for the next best option to generate revenue: a subscription service. With an almost unlimited number of instant messaging applications on the market, why would any user want to pay for one? Well, Telegram thinks it has some unique features on offer which will justify that cost. Also Read - Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs

Telegram Premium promises to deliver some exclusive features and the app also claims it is a good way to let users support the platform. The second reason may be noble but not a lot of users would want to pay just to support an app. Instead, the additional features are what most premium users will be willing to shell out some money for.

Telegram Premium Price in India: The Telegram Premium subscription is being offered at a price of Rs 460 per month.

Which features make Telegram Premium, ‘Premium-worthy’?

Telegram claims it will offer all the resource-heavy features that users have been demanding for many years. It offers benefits such as doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and more.

Let’s go through some of these features:

Premium Doubled Limits

Premium users get increased limits for almost everything in the app. With Premium, you can follow up to 1000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers.

4 GB Uploads

Standard Telegram users can upload large files and media, each up to 2 GB in size storage in the Telegram Cloud for free. With Telegram Premium, subscribers can send 4 GB files. However an interesting bit is that all Telegram users can download these extra-large documents, regardless of whether they are subscribed to Telegram Premium.

Premium Faster Downloads

Beyond uploads, Premium subscribers will be able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed. The user can access everything in their unlimited cloud storage as fast as the network can keep up.

Doubled Limits

Voice-to-Text

Voice messages can be converted to text for those times you don’t want to listen, but want to see what it says. You can rate transcriptions to help improve them.

Unique Stickers

Stickers now get full-screen animations, which Premium users can send in any chat. This premium sticker collection will be updated monthly by Telegram artists. Premium members will also get access to more emojis to react to messages, with over 10 new emojis.

Chat Management

Telegram Premium includes new tools to organize chat list – like changing your default chat folder so the app always opens on a custom folder or, say, Unread instead of All Chats.

Animated Profile Pictures

The profile videos of premium users will animate for everyone throughout the app – including in chats and the chat list.

Premium Premium Badges

All premium users get a Premium badge that appears next to their name in the chat list, chat headers, and member lists in groups.

App Icons

Premium users will be able to add Telegram icons to their phone Home Screens. The user will be able to choose from a premium star, night sky, or turbo-plane.

No Ads

In some countries, Sponsored Messages are shown in large, public one-to-many channels. These ads will no longer appear for subscribers of Telegram Premium.