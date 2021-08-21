comscore The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all
  • Home
  • Features
  • The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all
News

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

Features

If you are ready to step into the world of iPhones, or upgrade to a newer one, take a look at the ones you can have at every price, and the one you should avoid.

Apple iPhone SE

Android or iPhone? We are not going to fan that debate today but if your intention is to move towards an iPhone, or upgrade to a newer one, choosing the right model could be difficult. Unlike the previous decade, Apple now launches four iPhone models in a year. At the same time, it continues to sell older models at lower prices, and even launch newer versions of the SE series. For those not being tech-savvy, it could be difficult. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 mini could launch in September: Specs, price, launch date and more

Luckily, you have us to guide you in this journey of choosing the right iPhone. We have compiled a list of the models that are worth getting, as well as the ones you should avoid, especially given the new iPhone 13 models are around the corner. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

iPhone models that are worth buying now

iPhone 12 Mini Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Starting at Rs 59,999, the iPhone 12 Mini is a sweet deal if you are fine with a compact smartphone. The Mini is easy to rock, has a superb display, a pair of great cameras, and support for Apple’s convenient MagSafe charging. Battery life isn’t outstanding but you can still get through an entire day. Oh, there’s support for 5G networks too.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The bigger version of the Mini offers a larger display, much better battery life, and faster MagSafe charging. The 64GB version at Rs 67,999 seems sweet but if you are looking to daily this for some years, the 128GB variant at Rs 72,999 makes more sense.

iPhone 11

Starting at Rs 48,999, the iPhone 11 is another good option if you can’t cross the 50k mark. It hasn’t got the sleek looks of the 12 but the iPhone 11 has a very fast A13 chip, some highly capable cameras, an even better battery life, and pretty colours.

iPhone SE

You only have to pay Rs 33,000 for a relatively new iPhone now. The iPhone SE is a great entry point for first-timers, as well as a great option for those who don’t want the notched iPhones. It’s as compact as the Mini, has a good single camera, and the promise of iOS updates for at least four more years. Watch out for the battery life as well as the smaller 4.7-inch display.

iPhone models to avoid

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR looks and feels old, even though it shares the design with 11. The A12 chip is fast enough but it is three years old by now. The camera doesn’t hold up to similarly priced Android phones and with fewer iOS support years under the belt, it does not make for a sensible option anymore.

iPhone 12 Pro

The only reason the iPhone 12 Pro is in this part of the list if due to the impending launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models in a few weeks. Unless you get it with a massive discount, buying the iPhone 12 Pro models make no sense now.

iPhone 11 Pro

You might often find the iPhone 11 Pro on Flipkart and Amazon stock clearance sale for Rs 80,000 or so. Avoid it, as an iPhone 12 model for the same price will serve you better. Also, you can wait for the iPhone 13 to show up in a few weeks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all
Features
The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all
Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video

How To

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Opinions

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Photo Gallery

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Photo Gallery

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Related Topics

Related Stories

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

Features

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more
How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS, iPadOS: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS, iPadOS: Step-by-step guide
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 10 Prime का एक नया टीजर हुआ रिलीज, जानें लॉन्च डेट और खास बातें

Realme GT Vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: कौन सा 5G फोन है ज्यादा दमदार?

Deals of the Day 21st August: आज एक्सेसरीज की खरीद पर मिलेगा 70 प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire से लेकर BGMI तक, ये हैं Top 5 धांसू बैटल रॉयल गेम

Latest Videos

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video
How To
Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video
Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more
Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more
Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

News

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

News

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

new arrivals in india

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers