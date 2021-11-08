comscore Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room
If you are looking to buy a new air purifier for your home this pollution season so that you or your family member do not suffer from any of the respiratory problems, here are 5 things you must consider at the time of buying a new air purifier.

air purifier_1

Image: Flickr

Air pollution is rising at an alarming rate in Delhi NCR region and some other parts of the country following the violation of ban on crackers in Diwali. The daily air quality index has crossed the 500 mark and the number is rising with every passing day. Also Read - Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

With the national capital and adjacent regions craving to breathe fresh air, people are going out to buy air purifiers for their space or home. There are various options available in the market from popular brands like Dyson, Xiaomi, Realme, Philips, Honeywell, among others. But which one should you get? Also Read - Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

If you are looking to buy a new air purifier for your home this pollution season so that you or your family member do not suffer from any of the respiratory problems, here are 5 things you must consider at the time of buying a new air purifier. Also Read - Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

5 things to keep in mind at the time of buying an air purifier

Select the price

Air purifiers are available across various price segments in India. So, before you buy an air purifier, select your budget. In India, you can get air purifiers from the range of Rs 5000 to up to Rs 50000. Ofcourse, more the price, better features will be available and also expect better performance.

Size of the room

One of the key aspects to keep in mind at the time of purchasing an air purifier for your home is the size of the room. Air purifiers with HEPA filters are a good choice for indoor usage. So, you must pick an air purifier that’s right for filtering out specific pollutants. It all depends on your home.

air purifier

Image: Flickr

Check on power consumption

You must check power consumption before buying any appliance. It should be noted that unlike air conditioners, air purifiers do not consume too much power. For instance, you can run an air purifier all-day long and still it will not affect your monthly electricity bill much.

Filters

Air purifier filters should be replaced depending on the pollution level in your locality. On an average, if you use an air purifier for 8 hours a day, the filter should last for around 9-10 months. However, the life of a filter varies from one brand to another.

Smart features support

You must consider buying a smart air purifier that comes with app support. This will allow you to control the machine from wherever you want. Some of the other features that your air purifier must include are – CADR, noise level, fan speed, and timer.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 6:41 PM IST

