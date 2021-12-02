comscore This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier
This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Today on the occasion of the National Pollution Prevention Day, we will be providing you with a guide to choosing the right air purifier.

Dyson-Purifier-HotCool-HP07

Air pollution is a global problem affecting a lot of countries, especially India. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 14 of the most polluted cities in the world are located in India. While cities like Delhi are taking measures like banning entry of ICE vehicles, air pollution continues to rise. There are some home remedies that can be applied, however, one of the most effective ways to combat air pollution inside your home is getting a good air purifier. Today on the occasion of the National Pollution Prevention Day, we are providing you with a guide to choose the right air purifier. Also Read - Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

Some of the major pollutants present inside of homes, according to Dyson, include pollen, plant fragments, pet dander, dust, dust mites and dust mite faeces. All of these pollutants carry or produce allergens. So, the need for clean air and surfaces is something that should not be overlooked. Also Read - Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle “severe" air quality level?

Also Read - Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution

Air Purifier Buying Guide

Air purifiers are available in various shapes and sizes with numerous features. While you might be attracted to a set of air purifiers you should not only go on the looks, instead, you should also look at the specifications and features to decide on what purifier to purchase. Here we will be listing some of the most important things that you should consider while purchasing air purifiers.

Good air quality sensor

One of the most important things to look for in an air purifier is onboard air quality sensors. Using these onboard air quality sensors, the air purifier can automatically kick up the filtration system when pollutants are detected. Also, purifiers that offer sensing capabilities will relay information to you about the air quality, making you aware of how efficiently the air purifier is working.

Some air purifiers also come with multiple sensors and a display to make the user aware of the types and concentration levels of particles, thus helping users in understanding the air quality inside of their homes. Some of the major sensors you should look for in air purifiers include PM2.5, PM10, VOC and NO2.

Method of filtration

There are multiple filtration methods that air purifiers use to purify the air. Some of the popular methods of filtration include ultraviolet light, activated carbon, air ionisers, and HEPA.

Ultraviolet light uses electromagnetic radiation to destroy bacteria, viruses and mould. Activated carbon filters react chemically with pollutants to clear smoke, odours and gases from the air. Air ionizers work by sending out a stream of charged ions to attract dust and allergens. And HEPA purifiers work by trapping pollutants and fine particle across a range of different sizes. You should look for purifiers offering a combination of these filters like HEPA filters with activated carbon. You should also look for air purifiers with a vacuum-sealed filter to ensure that the pollutants are not released back into the air.

Airflow

The airflow of purified air is very important. The air purifier you get should be able to project purified air to every corner of the room. This is important so that the whole room is purified and not only one spot leaving some of the areas in the room with pollutants.

Year-round use

While air purifiers are a great addition to one’s home, you should also consider that the air purifiers should be used year-round. This is why we recommend that you get an air purifier that doubles up as a heater or a humidifier so that you can comfortably continue to use the purifier in all seasons.

Product recommendations

While you might be having difficulties in selecting the right air purifier for your home, we have narrowed down the list a bit to include the best air purifiers currently available in India.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is currently available at Rs 50,310. It comes with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system paired with the company’s Air Multiplier technology. It also doubles up as a heater in cold weather.

Philips Series 3000 AC3059/65

Philips AC3059/65 air purifier is currently available at Rs 24,799. It comes with auto purification Smart sensing technology and features a 3-layer filter, which includes a prefilter, an activated charcoal filter and a NanoProtect HEPA filter.

Sharp FP-GM50E-B

Sharp FP-GM50E-B is priced at Rs 17,990. It comes with a dual purification system – Active Plasmacluster Tech and Passive filters (HEPA, Carbon, Pre-Filter). The air purifier also comes with a Mosquito Catcher.

Dyson Pure Cool Link

Dyson Pure Cool Link is currently available at Rs 24,900 and comes with a HEPA + Activated Carbon filter. It comes with a 360-degree Glass HEPA filter along with a Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter.

  Published Date: December 2, 2021 4:00 PM IST

