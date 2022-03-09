Better.com, a US-based real-estate company is going through a second wave of layoffs. The first made news due to the crude way in which 900 employees were fired via a zoom call. Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com was at the centre of the last episode. Now, the second wave of layoffs is also making headlines due to its execution. Also Read - End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

Many employees from the company have come forward to explain their latest ordeal on social media platforms. Earlier reports had suggested that Better.com is planning to conduct the mass layoffs on March 8. However, the company reportedly moved the date ahead to March 9 when the information was leaked to media. However, due to the lack of preparation, the company mistakenly sent out the severance pay notices to the fired employees on March 8.

Also Read - Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves



BGR.in managed to get hold of the letter being sent to the affected employees in India. The letter contained details about the compensation being offered to the employees due to the latest round of firing.

The letter addressed to the employees speaks about the benefits including severance pay and other details. The employer’s letter says it will provide assistance and resources to find more job opportunities. The company agreed to provide experience letter for further job options.

The employees fired in this round of layoffs will be paid three months of salary. The letter said, “You will receive 3 months compensation that will be paid as part of your full and final. This will be paid on top of and alongside your salary until 9th March 2022, statutory dues, Leave encashment, Incentives, any other payments subject to statutory and tax deductions, as applicable. You will also receive the full and final settlement details on your personal email id by the end of the month with instructions on the next step. You are requested to acknowledge and sign this letter.”

The letter further stated, “The above mentioned severance amount shall be credited to your designated salary account or any other account as identified by you, within 45 (forty-five) working days of receipt of the Company’s Assets by the Company.”

The company also promised Career Transition Services for future employment. This includes career coaching, a new resume as well as job search support.

While the benefits have been detailed in the letter, there was no prior notice sent to these employees saying that they were fired. A few instances have been detailed on social media.

In one such instance, the employee was busy responding to a client of the company when the official laptop provided by Better.com just shut down. A few employees also called out that many women in the list of those who got fired were pregnant. The employees have requested Vishal Garg, and Kevin Ryan to provide help to these women who “trusted Better with their stability during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.”

BGR.in has reached out to Better.com for a response on these allegations.

