comscore Thousands of employees of Better.com terminated in India, US: Read what the company said
  • Home
  • Features
  • Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US: Read what the company said
News

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US: Read what the company said

Features

While the benefits have been detailed in the letter, there was no prior notice sent to these employees saying that they were fired

Vishal Garg

better.com CEO Vishal Garg Image: Linkedin

Better.com, a US-based real-estate company is going through a second wave of layoffs. The first made news due to the crude way in which 900 employees were fired via a zoom call. Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com was at the centre of the last episode. Now, the second wave of layoffs is also making headlines due to its execution. Also Read - End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

Many employees from the company have come forward to explain their latest ordeal on social media platforms. Earlier reports had suggested that Better.com is planning to conduct the mass layoffs on March 8. However, the company reportedly moved the date ahead to March 9 when the information was leaked to media. However, due to the lack of preparation, the company mistakenly sent out the severance pay notices to the fired employees on March 8. Also Read - Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Vishal Garg returns as CEO

Also Read - Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

 


BGR.in managed to get hold of the letter being sent to the affected employees in India. The letter contained details about the compensation being offered to the employees due to the latest round of firing.

The letter addressed to the employees speaks about the benefits including severance pay and other details. The employer’s letter says it will provide assistance and resources to find more job opportunities. The company agreed to provide experience letter for further job options.

The employees fired in this round of layoffs will be paid three months of salary. The letter said, “You will receive 3 months compensation that will be paid as part of your full and final. This will be paid on top of and alongside your salary until 9th March 2022, statutory dues, Leave encashment, Incentives, any other payments subject to statutory and tax deductions, as applicable. You will also receive the full and final settlement details on your personal email id by the end of the month with instructions on the next step. You are requested to acknowledge and sign this letter.”

The letter further stated, “The above mentioned severance amount shall be credited to your designated salary account or any other account as identified by you, within 45 (forty-five) working days of receipt of the Company’s Assets by the Company.”

The company also promised Career Transition Services for future employment. This includes career coaching, a new resume as well as job search support.

While the benefits have been detailed in the letter, there was no prior notice sent to these employees saying that they were fired. A few instances have been detailed on social media.

In one such instance, the employee was busy responding to a client of the company when the official laptop provided by Better.com just shut down. A few employees also called out that many women in the list of those who got fired were pregnant. The employees have requested Vishal Garg, and Kevin Ryan to provide help to these women who “trusted Better with their stability during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.”
BGR.in has reached out to Better.com for a response on these allegations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 9:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2022 9:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Features

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Features

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US
End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

News

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office
Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO

News

Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO
Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

News

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves
Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

News

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ होली का जश्न, आज से रोज मिलेंगी फ्री गन स्किन

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications
Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers