Top 10 smartphones to launch in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

Just like March, April is going to be a busy month for smartphone manufacturers. Most of the major smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, among others are set to launch new smartphones this month. Let’s take a quick look at top 10 smartphones that are set to launch in India in the month of April 2021. Some of the popular ones include Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme C25, Realme GT Neo, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra price in India tipped to be more than Rs 70,000, launch on April 23

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is set to launch in India on April 23. As per a report, the premium flagship smartphone will launch in the country for a price tag of over Rs 70,000. The company is yet to reveal the official pricing. With the Mi 11 Ultra, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will aim to take on the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21. Also Read - Oppo F19 gets India launch date, specifications and other details leaked online

Samsung Galaxy F12

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is set to launch in India on April 5. The smartphone has already been teased on Flipkart. The teaser has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone including 90hz screen refresh rate, 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display, and 48-megapixel quad rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy F12, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will also launch the Galaxy F02s in India on April 5. The smartphone has also been teased on Flipkart.com. The company hasn’t revealed too many details about the upcoming Galaxy F02s yet.

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 has been teased to launch in India later this month. The launch date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. The upcoming iQOO 7 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and take on the likes of OnePlus 9. One of the key highlights of the smartphone is said to be the price. The upcoming iQOO 7 is said to be priced around Rs 40,000 in India.

Realme C25

Realme is all set to launch new C series smartphones in India. The launch event is set on April 8. The topmost model will be the Realme C25. The smartphone is already available in the global market. It comes packed with specifications such as MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, up to 4GB LPDDR4X, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch display, a 48-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel in-display selfie, a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme C20

The Realme C20 has been teased on Flipkart. The smartphone will launch on April 8 alongside the Realme C25. The Realme smartphone has been teased to come packed with a 5000mAh battery, 13-megapixel AI triple rear cameras, massive HD+ display with 400 nits brightness and 89.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme C21

Alongside the Realme C20 and the Realme C25, the smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Realme C21 in India. The smartphone will go official on April 8. It has already been teased on Flipkart with some of the key specifications and design.

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 is all set to launch in India on April 6. The phone is expected to sport a full HD+ AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a triple camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Other features of the phone are said to be: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 128GB internal storage, among others.

Realme GT Neo

Realme is set to launch the Realme GT Neo in India soon. The 5G smartphone recently launched in China with a price starting at Rs CNY 1,799 (which roughly translates to around Rs 20,000). As far as specs are concerned, the Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charge support.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Infinix Hot 10 Play is also set to launch in India this month. The launch date is set on April 19. As per reports, the price of the Infinix Hot 10 Play will be under Rs 10,000. In terms of specs, the smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, a 6,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, among others.